Steelers 2024 Draft Class Review – OC Zach Frazier

Zach Frazier was the culmination of a mission the Steelers set out for themselves last offseason. After recent failures, they wanted to find the next great Steelers center. They believe they have it in Frazier, the second-round pick out of West Virginia.

While he didn’t make the Pro Bowl from the jump like Maurkice Pouncey, Frazier also started as a rookie. He played all but two games, only missing time due to an ankle injury in the middle of the season. In a twist of irony, the injury likely would have been worse if not for a previous injury in college.

When healthy, however, one could argue that Zach Frazier was one of the better centers in the league. Not perhaps right amongst the cream of the crop, but with that potential. The Steelers’ center has all the tools to be great, from both a physical and mental standpoint.

While not elite from an athletic perspective, he can also get by when needed. The Steelers loved to use Pouncey in various ways, and Frazier won’t quite be up to that task. But he can get out to the second level, and his feet are pretty nimble for his size.

There were a couple of instances in which Zach Frazier was not on the same page as his quarterbacks, and surely, sometimes, the error was on him. There is nothing indicating that there should be a concern about an ongoing problem in that department, though.

While he isn’t much of a speaker, Frazier also leads through his work ethic and play demeanor. To hear him talk, you wouldn’t expect to see a player as aggressive as he can be. But that’s not uncommon, even with the Steelers—just think of Troy Polamalu or Heath Miller.

While Frazier had a commendable rookie season, the Steelers need to get more from him. He needs more consistency with his pre-snap work, and to that end, hopefully, he is listening to anything Isaac Seumalo might point out to him. But in time, he has the makings of a leader of not just this Steelers offensive line, but the offense. He isn’t the next Maurkice Pouncey but can be an awfully good Zach Frazier.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming up on the 2025 NFL Draft, which means it’s time to review last year’s class. The second under new general manager Omar Khan and assistant Andy Weidl, their class once again garnered favorable reviews. Of the seven players they drafted, notably, all of them remain with the team. Additionally, three or four are starters, with the potential for even a fifth.

The offensive line marked the nucleus of last year’s class. Three of the Steelers’ top five picks went to that unit, and all three should start this season. But each of their top five picks could have a big role this season, including third-round WR Roman Wilson.