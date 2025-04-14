Steelers 2024 Draft Class Review – ILB Payton Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected ILB Payton Wilson with their second pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. That proved to be a shrewd move, as he earned a quasi-starting role as a rookie. Entering Year 2, it’s not entirely clear how much he will play, but he certainly will play. In many ways, he played like a veteran already, but he was still a rookie.

Payton Wilson played every game for the Steelers, officially “starting” four and logging 495 snaps. That’s on defense, anyway, because he played another 301 snaps on special teams. Going into his second season, special teams coordinator Danny Smith will have to find someone to help out.

At least that’s what recent history suggests, as Nick Herbig’s special teams role declined last year after taking on a bigger role on defense. Payton Wilson should have an even bigger role on the Steelers’ defense than Herbig, too.

Still, again, it’s not entirely clear exactly what his role is. While the Steelers did not re-sign Elandon Roberts, they did sign Malik Harrison. And they also opted to retain Cole Holcomb, who can return to play this season. It seems as though the Steelers plan to platoon Wilson, a sentiment shared by multiple beat writers.

Of course, plans in March and April can change in July and August. If Wilson just looks clearly better than his competition and an every-down player, the Steelers will struggle to take him off the field. There might still be a role for a run-stuffing linebacker in obvious situations, but Wilson is a complete player. Physically, athletically, and mentally, he has the makings of a three-down linebacker.

I think, then, that the ball is basically in his court. While the Steelers have Patrick Queen as their “quarterback of the defense”, they certainly wouldn’t complain if Payton Wilson played so well as to discourage them taking him off the field. Harrison is limited as more of a two-down player, with struggles in coverage. As for Holcomb, we haven’t seen him play since his knee injury, so he is an unknown.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming up on the 2025 NFL Draft, which means it’s time to review last year’s class. The second under new general manager Omar Khan and assistant Andy Weidl, their class once again garnered favorable reviews. Of the seven players they drafted, notably, all of them remain with the team. Additionally, three or four are starters, with the potential for even a fifth.

The offensive line marked the nucleus of last year’s class. Three of the Steelers’ top five picks went to that unit, and all three should start this season. But each of their top five picks could have a big role this season, including third-round WR Roman Wilson.