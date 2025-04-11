‘Some Like It, Some Don’t:’ Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest With NFL Teams

Plenty of time has been spent debating if Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will make his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. Less time has been devoted to evaluating the prospect and the person to determine if the team should deem him the franchise’s long-term quarterback. A polarizing prospect with an honest personality, Sanders admits not everyone loves his approach. But he won’t change his style during pre-draft meetings with teams.

“I think it’s just something that you should just get to the source and get to the point,” Sanders said in a Thursday interview with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on The Insiders. “When I go visit these coaches and when I go to all these different franchises, I ask them truly what I think and how I feel. And some get offended. Some like it, some don’t. Makes some people uncomfortable.”

Sanders held the interview in the Pittsburgh International Airport following a Thursday meeting with the Steelers, a clear sign Pittsburgh is considering him in the first round of the draft. While some may bristle at Sanders’ personality, it doesn’t appear the Steelers did. From a separate interview with Kay Adams, Sanders called it a great “meeting” with Mike Tomlin and company, rating it a 10 out of 10.

With so much attention paid to every move and comment made by high-profile prospects like Sanders, many are overcoached to not say anything controversial. That makes Sanders’ approach refreshing and unique, though it’ll come at a potential cost of turning some teams off. It’s not clear if that’s the reason why he could slip out of the top five or top 10. There are questions about his physical tools, too, though Sanders believes it comes from offseason boredom rather than anything substantive.

“At first it was, the arm wasn’t strong. I had a lot of touchdowns in my college career. Then it was, I pat the ball. That wasn’t a thing before Pro Day, wasn’t it? So I don’t get in trouble off the field. So it’s kind of hard for them [to] create storyline for the media. Keep the algorithm going…I don’t do anything negative, so they gotta find something negative to talk about. They gotta find a way to tear me down.”

Sanders has been criticized for a lack of high-end physical tools, and more recently, his preference to “pat” the ball before throwing it. Defenders like Cam Heyward see it as a tell of when a quarterback is about to throw the ball, giving them a chance to jump the route or strip the ball out. Time will tell if those concerns are overblown or not.

Should Pittsburgh draft Sanders, the team won’t just get a first-round quarterback. They’ll draft an unfiltered prospect who will tell you exactly what’s on his mind. Some will bristle at the thought, but if Sanders plays well and wins, it’ll be part of his charm. If not, it’ll be heavily scrutinized. At the end of the day, the NFL is about results, and if players can provide them, almost nothing else matters. A team like Pittsburgh, without a playoff win since 2016, certainly needs results.