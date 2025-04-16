Solak: Steelers’ Draft Grade Hinges On ‘Where They Draft A Quarterback’

In eight days, the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay, where teams will round out their offseasons with one final key talent acquisition process. The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of those teams that need things to hit just right during the three-day event in Green Bay.

Pittsburgh still needs a quarterback while awaiting a decision from 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, desperately needs a talent infusion along the defensive line, and could use a true RB1, too, not to mention other holes on the roster.

It will be very interesting to see how things play for the Black and Gold, especially in the first round at No. 21 overall. But even with the draft over a week away, ESPN’s Benjamin Solak believes the Steelers’ draft grade coming out of the three days will hinge entirely on “where they draft a quarterback.”

In a piece for ESPN.com Wednesday morning, Solak outlined the Steelers’ needs and the best path forward to address them, but stated that the entire class as a whole for the Steelers after the seven rounds and the six picks the Steelers currently hold, will come down to what decision they make at the quarterback position.

“Of the three quarterbacks I consider reasonable picks at 21, Tyler Shough (Louisville) is the best stylistic fit for Arthur Smith’s offensive system. Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) does have a wonderful go route/back-shoulder ball in his bag, which fits nicely with Metcalf and George Pickens’ play style at receiver. And Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) is simply the best prospect of the three,” Solak writes regarding the potential decision at QB for the Steelers in the back-half of the first round. “I can talk myself into — and out of — each selection, but I lean Sanders, even if the Steelers have to move in front of the Seahawks (No. 18) to secure him.

“The grade on the Steelers’ draft hinges on where they draft a quarterback, and if they have to trade up for him. Otherwise, a developmental defensive lineman and an early-down back to pair with Jaylen Warren are the objectives.”

https:/twitter.com/BenjaminSolak/status/1912518057932579046

Buzz is building regarding the likes of Dart and Sanders for the Steelers, both of whom came in recently for pre-draft visits. The Steelers have a major need at quarterback, and with the Rodgers decision dragging out, leading to some ugly headlines for the Steelers in the process, there is more and more talk about a first-round quarterback in 2025 for the Black and Gold.

Shough can be included in there, too, after having a pre-draft visit with the Steelers, though drafting Shough at No. 21 feels like a major reach on an older rookie QB.

Defensive line is a significant need, too. If Rodgers signs with the Steelers, he’s the starting quarterback for 2025, barring injury, which would leave a rookie first-round QB on the bench. A rookie first-round defensive lineman like a Harmon or Grant could play and have a role right away, and would plug a major hole moving forward for an aging defense.

Even a running back in the first round like North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton or Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson makes some sense at No. 21, compared to a quarterback.

If they were to go in those directions with a DL or RB in Round 1 and then, say, draft a quarterback like Texas’ Quinn Ewers in Round 4 or Syracuse’s Kyle McCord in Round 5, would that significantly hinder how the draft class is viewed? Solak seems to think it would, which seems a bit crazy without seeing the entire draft class.

Yes, the Steelers must find a long-term solution to the quarterback position. It doesn’t have to be in the first round this year, though.