Snoop Dogg Weighs In Shedeur Sanders, Aaron Rodgers

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers fan Snoop Dogg shared his thoughts on the team’s current plan and what it should do during draft weekend. With Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson the only quarterbacks under contract, Snoop is looking for Pittsburgh to make major changes. He endorsed the team taking Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, though he isn’t convinced Sanders will fall to No. 21.

“They doing a lot of talking, but I don’t think somebody gonna let him stay around that long,” Snoop said on ESPN’s First Take Wednesday. “But if he is available, I take him.”

Sanders enters the draft as the event’s true wild card. Though unlikely, he still could be selected by the New York Giants at No. 3 or the New Orleans Saints at No. 9. If not, he could fall into the Steelers’ lap at No. 21. The truly unpredictable aspect of the draft is if a team trades up for him like the Giants, Saints, or Cleveland Browns.

After the draft passes, attention will turn back to Aaron Rodgers and his pending decision. Snoop Dogg isn’t “out” on Rodgers. But he has a deadline.

“Is he gonna show up to mini-camp and all that other stuff?” he asked. “‘Cause that’s what’s important. If you don’t get the rhythm of the team, then we don’t need you, homie. You gotta come in here and do what we need to be done to get the rhythm and the chemistry. That’s what’s missing. Whoever we going to get gotta come in and get down with us. We don’t need no divas, so to speak. So if he’s gonna sign, sign. If not, kick rocks.”

A balanced and fair take from Snoop Dogg and point we’ve made ourselves. Mike Tomlin might not have a deadline, not even training camp, but if Rodgers is going to lead this team, it can’t be done entirely on his terms. Missing the first true team activities and leaving lingering questions for every player to answer isn’t fair to those who attend.

A one-year option, Rodgers can’t miss any time that would allow him to pick up the system and scheme and work with his teammates. So far, Rodgers has left Pittsburgh waiting with reportedly no communication for at least one week

Still, Snoop Dogg understands that Rodgers provides the best short-term help for a Pittsburgh team looking to win a playoff game for the first time in eight years.

“If he called tomorrow? Hell yeah, we’ll sign him,” he said.

If only that could be the case. Instead, the Steelers will consider their rookie options starting tomorrow night and then consider Rodgers every day after that.