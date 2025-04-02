Skylar Thompson Believes He’s ‘Gonna Be Great’ For Steelers’ QB Room

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed QB Skylar Thompson to a reserve/futures deal in January, and he could compete for a backup job this season. Thompson has four career starts, including one in the playoffs in 2022, since being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, and on the Under Further Review podcast, he talked about his fit in Pittsburgh.

“I’m gonna be great for the room. I’m gonna be a great teammate, I’m gonna do everything for the better sake of the team, all the time,” Thompson said. “So just having that mindset, focusing on myself and doing my job and my role is the only way that I know. And on top of that, just being a great teammate.”

Thompson likely will enter training camp as Pittsburgh’s No. 4 quarterback, as GM Omar Khan said the team wants to add at least two more to the roster. Right now, the Steelers just have Mason Rudolph and Thompson in their QB room, but the team is still pursuing Aaron Rodgers and could look to add another veteran or a rookie. Thompson’s bringing a good attitude to the Steelers with his mindset, and being a backup quarterback, that’s the mindset that helps a player stick around the league.

Thompson hasn’t been particularly productive when he’s seen the field, with just one touchdown pass and three interceptions. In his lone start in 2024, he went 13-of-19 for 107 yards, but the Dolphins lost 24-3 to the Seattle Seahawks. The week prior, he entered after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in a blowout loss against the Buffalo Bills and went 8-of-14 for 80 yards in mop-up duty.

He’s certainly not a bad option as a third-string quarterback, and it’ll be interesting to see where the Steelers take their quarterback room. If the team does draft a quarterback in the middle rounds and signs Rodgers, it likely spells bad news for Thompson’s chances of making the 53-man roster. But there’s certainly a path to a roster spot this year for Skylar Thompson depending on how the team builds its QB room, and either way, it sounds as if Thompson will be a positive addition to the team in training camp.

He can push other quarterbacks, seems to really appreciate his opportunity, and wants to be with the Steelers. That’s always a plus for a guy who isn’t expected to play a whole lot.