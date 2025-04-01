Six Steelers Under The Most Pressure In 2025

Under Pressure isn’t just a song by David Bowie. It’s what several Pittsburgh Steelers players will be feeling heading into and throughout 2025. It’s a critical year to step up and play well in order to prove – or remind – of the value brought to the team.

Arranged in no order, below is a list of the six Steelers feeling the heat this season.

OT Broderick Jones

This list isn’t ranked, but if there’s someone worthy of the top spot, it’s Jones. Omar Khan’s first-ever draft pick and one the organization traded up to acquire, Jones badly regressed as a sophomore after showing flashes as a rookie. Whether it was injuries, a lack of confidence, playing right tackle, or something else, he’s out of excuses in 2025.

Returning to his “natural” spot of left tackle (even though he’s played more right tackle to date), he’ll be in charge of protecting the blindside of whoever Pittsburgh tabs to be their starting quarterback. Facing premier rushers like Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and, should be stay in place, Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson, Jones will have to be at his best.

Improving his focus, cleaning up his technique (he must keep his head out of blocks in pass pro), and playing with more intensity are all requirements for Jones to get back on track. Another down year, and Pittsburgh will be poised to decline yet another fifth-year option and begin thinking about replacing his starting role.

ILB Patrick Queen

Queen carried big expectations on the heels of his record-setting contract for an outside free agent. His debut season in Pittsburgh was mixed. There were positive moments showcasing his athleticism and splash-play ability. He was also durable and available, assuming the role as an every-down linebacker the Steelers have missed since Ryan Shazier.

But his tackling and run defense went hot and cold, and communication issues weighed down the unit during their 2024 collapse. Not all of them were Queen’s fault, but wearing the green dot and the hub of communication, he absorbed some of that heat. In Baltimore, Queen was at his best once Roquan Smith assumed communicator duties.

Unless Queen has a really poor season, he’s likely to play out his three-year contract through 2026. But Pittsburgh will feel buyer’s remorse. Hopefully, in his second season with Pittsburgh, Queen is more effective.

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick

Schematic misuse and injuries explain Fitzpatrick’s down 2023 season. His 2024 can be rationalized as a good player having a down year, and to his credit, Fitzpatrick remained a steady tackler.

But three-straight years of below-expectations play for Fitzpatrick is a far tougher sell. Steady as he might be in the back end and as often as quarterbacks play keep-away, the splash plays must return. He was made the NFL’s highest-paid safety because of the impact moments he consistently created.

If that doesn’t happen, and as he creeps closer to 30—he turns 29 in November—and is owed a nearly $18 million base salary in 2026, there will be a real and valid conversation about his standing on the roster come next offseason. There’s still reason to believe Fitzpatrick will turn things around and revert to his former self, but it’ll need to be proven on the field.

OT Troy Fautanu

It’s not just Broderick Jones under the microscope. A lost rookie season due to a knee injury makes 2025 a clean slate for Fautanu. He hasn’t had the same negative press as Jones. But Pittsburgh has spoken more highly of Fautanu than virtually any other rookie in years, placing hefty expectations on him heading into his sophomore year.

He won’t be treated like a rookie, even with just one career start. Fautanu must play well immediately. A rocky season, even understandable given his lack of experience, means Pittsburgh will have gotten little out of their first-round pick two years in. In the modern-day NFL, players aren’t given the latitude they used to be. And for a Steelers team so heavily invested in high-capital offensive line selections, they can’t strike out with Fautanu.

RB Jaylen Warren

The thought tends to get lost in quarterback and offensive line discussion, but it’s a big year for Warren, too. Coming off a down 2024 in which he battled early-season injuries, Warren has the chance to become Pittsburgh’s feature back now that Najee Harris is off to Los Angeles.

Warren’s ability to handle a larger workload has always been in question, and he hasn’t touched even 150 single-season carries in three NFL seasons. With six fumbles in the last two seasons, ball security is another issue.

If Warren can have a big year as top dog in Pittsburgh’s running game, he can cash in to a sizeable offseason deal as a 2026 free agent. If not, he might have to accept a small one-year deal and prove himself. This is a great chance for Warren to truly make his name known outside of Steelers circles.

NT Keeanu Benton

Finally, a third-year player in Benton. The talent isn’t the question. Nor is the work ethic. But Benton hasn’t been able to put together his game fully. A loose-hipped pass rusher, he still only has two NFL sacks. Pressures count for something, and he’s collected those in droves, but sacks bring the accolades and the paycheck. It took until the regular season finale for Benton to pick up his first and only 2024 QB takedown.

Run defense is another concern. He’s not an old-school plugger and is more prone to getting washed out of gaps. Pittsburgh’s collapsing run defense at the end of 2024 can’t bleed into 2025, and some have fairly questioned if Benton should be playing more defensive end than nose tackle.

In 2025, his play and production have to meet his potential. Otherwise, Benton might be a guy who simply never reaches his ceiling. A breakout year will also give him the chance for a long-term extension heading into the final year of his rookie deal, something Pittsburgh would probably like to do, knowing that 2026 is probably Cam Heyward’s farewell tour season. They don’t want both starters on expiring contracts.