Should Steelers Sweeten The Pot To Coax Aaron Rodgers To Sign?

Should the Steelers sweeten the pot to coax Aaron Rodgers to sign?

The only thing in the cards for the Steelers between now and the draft is signing Aaron Rodgers. Ostensibly, the ball is in Rodgers’ court, the team having done all they can. But have they? Obviously, if Rodgers were ready to sign, he would have done so by now. He hasn’t, so that suggests there is still something lacking in their proposal, from his perspective.

The most obvious deficiency for Rodgers is that they are the Steelers, not the Vikings, his preferred team. Minnesota is trying to move on with J.J. McCarthy, but seems tempted by the old Packer. The Steelers may be Rodgers’ only option to play in 2025, but that may not be enough.

While not ideal, they could sweeten the post to bring this thing to a close. Fans may not be happy about it, but the Steelers are obviously trying to sign Aaron Rodgers. In order to do that, perhaps they need to offer more money. and the thing is, we have no idea what they’re even offering. There are reports that it is a one-year deal, but no figures have leaked out. Some have speculated that it’s in the $25-30 million range, but that’s all we have to go on.

While some Steelers fans may not be thrilled about Rodgers, it may be better than the alternative of reaching for a quarterback in the draft. At least with Rodgers, what you’re dealing with from the outset is a short-term answer. And the price wouldn’t be exorbitant, either in terms of cash, cap, or other resources.

My read on the situation is the Steelers are resigned to the fact that there is no long-term solution at quarterback available to them this offseason. They didn’t feel strongly enough about the possibility of Justin Fields being that answer, or they would have given him a stronger offer. Aaron Rodgers is a sort of compromise solution in the hopes of getting through the 2025 season. So if upping the offer slightly is the difference between having that compromise and not, it may be worth considering.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.