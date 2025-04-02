Ship Has Sailed On Emeka Ebguka After Steelers’ Trade For DK Metcalf, Dulac Believes

Before the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for WR DK Metcalf, draft prospect Emeka Egbuka was receiving a lot of attention. That chatter has nearly faded entirely from existence…but not quite completely. Some still believe the Steelers could take a wide receiver in the first round, even with Metcalf.

While Gerry Dulac didn’t address the position as a whole, he did say that he doesn’t believe the Steelers would draft Egbuka 21st overall after trading for Metcalf. “I doubt it”, he said in response to a question in a recent chat session, “but I can tell you I really like him as a perfect fit for the Steelers and a perfect complement for Metcalf when [George] Pickens is gone”.

The thinking is, while the Steelers have Metcalf and George Pickens, Emeka Egbuka could step in when Pickens leaves. And pretty much everybody is talking about when and not if when it comes to Pickens. Even if they don’t trade him at any point during the 2025 season, he is an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

And whether Egbuka or somebody later, the Steelers still need wide receiver help. Or at least, they have more uncertainty than one might care for at the position. In theory, George Pickens, DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, and Ben Skowronek could be a solid room. But what do we know about Wilson, and is Austin already at his ceiling? How will Metcalf and Pickens work together—and for how long?

Despite his talent, Pickens carries a lot of baggage and doesn’t score enough touchdowns. That’s why virtually nobody believes the Steelers will re-sign him—and why using a high draft pick on a wide receiver like Emeka Egbuka doesn’t sound absurd, even if improbable.

And it’s not because drafting Egbuka wouldn’t make sense for the Steelers, but that other things are more pressing. If they really liked Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, for example, quarterback would be a higher priority. Many believe that they have practically no choice but to draft a defensive lineman in the first round. And there is a contingent that wants back on the running back first-round bandwagon thanks to Ashton Jeanty.

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round despite already having Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Jauan Jennings at wide receiver. At the time, many thought they would trade one of them, but never did—until this offseason. The Steelers could still trade Pickens and draft Egbuka if the right offer were to come along.

Or the Steelers could draft Emeka Egbuka whether they do anything with Pickens or not. From an offensive standpoint, it would make a lot of sense, especially if you accept the premise that this is Pickens’ last season in Pittsburgh. A season that he might not even finish here, if the trade deadline prompts a move.

But realistically, that isn’t likely to happen. I would still probably put wide receiver among the five most likely positions the Steelers will address in the first round, and Egbuka would still make sense there. But barring a quarterback they love being available, defensive line is probably the overwhelming favorite. And Jeanty falling would make it an interesting decision at 21 as well.