Shannon Sharpe Rips Aaron Rodgers’ Lack Of Commitment To Playing Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain waiting on a decision from free agent QB Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers’ comments on The Pat McAfee Show last Thursday left open the possibility of retirement. Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe didn’t like what Rodgers had to say, notably blaming the New York Jets and head coach Aaron Glenn for the way his exit from the New York Jets played out.

Sharpe said that Rodgers always plays the victim.

“I’m always a little leery of someone who’s always a victim in their story. Ain’t nobody else the victim? Ain’t nobody else ain’t ever been done wrong in your story, only been you,” Sharpe said on his Nightcap podcast.

Sharpe also took offense to Rodgers refusing to commit to play next season or retire, and said it’s not as hard as Rodgers is making it out to be.

“Aaron also spoke about the hesitation to make a decision on his NFL future…how is it a big thing? [Co-host] Chad [Johnson], do you all hear this man? He said it’s a big thing to make a commitment, to be on an NFL roster. Either you do or you don’t,” Sharpe said.

He compared the situation to Aaron Donald retiring, where Donald said he didn’t have the desire to train and do what needed to be done to maintain his level of play.

Rodgers didn’t sound like someone fully committed to playing football next season, but he also didn’t sound ready to retire. He has been working out, so it’s not a situation where it seems that desire has left him, but Rodgers did sound a little checked out from playing football, which understandably should give the Steelers some pause.

Sharpe clearly wasn’t a fan of Rodgers having one foot in and one foot out. However, it’s not a case where Rodgers hasn’t done anything this offseason and is just dragging things out and could come to camp out of shape. It seems he’s preparing to play, but if his heart keeps him away from the game, it’s a decision he seems content to make.

Both Sharpe and co-host Chad Johnson agreed that Rodgers would be the best quarterback option for the Steelers, who currently have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson under contract as quarterbacks. The team could also look toward the 2025 NFL Draft in the first or middle rounds to find a quarterback, and the team will likely do so with the uncertainty from Rodgers.

It’s a saga that will not end soon, but the Steelers seem content to wait and see if Aaron Rodgers will come to Pittsburgh in 2025.