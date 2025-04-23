Schultz: Steelers Have ‘Taken And Made Calls’ On Potential George Pickens Trade

Trading back in the first round is one way for the Pittsburgh Steelers to recoup lost draft value from acquiring DK Metcalf, but the biggest return would come from trading WR George Pickens. According to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, that could happen leading up to the draft.

“George Pickens is one intriguing trade name to watch. Pittsburgh has taken and made calls on the talented WR, who’s now extension-eligible,” Schultz wrote. “After paying Metcalf, league sources are skeptical the Steelers will pay two receivers.”

Metcalf was given a four-year extension that pays him a total of $150 million over five years with the last remaining year of his previous contract factored in. Pickens’ value is up for debate, but Ja’Marr Chase just raised the bar for WR contracts with over $40 million per season.

If I had to guess, Pickens will get somewhere in the high $20-million range. That would be a massive amount of money tied up in the receiver position, especially without a franchise quarterback under contract.

While the Steelers could wait and play out the 2025 season with a likely high 2027 compensatory pick in return for losing Pickens in free agency, they could accelerate that process with a trade now. They might even get a higher pick in the process.

According to Jerry Jones yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys are in process of working out two “substantive trades” before or during the draft. They have a need at receiver and could be among the teams in contact with the Steelers. Schultz also hinted that the Packers are in on the action.

“It’s just not in their DNA to spend that much on two wideouts,” one AFC GM told Schultz about the Steelers. “Pickens is more available than people think. Green Bay’s been serious, and they’re not the only ones.”

If this report is to be believed, there is quite the market forming for Pickens. That is no big surprise given the lack of impactful wide receiver options in the 2025 draft.

For what it’s worth, Omar Khan told the media during the Steelers’ pre-draft press conference that they look forward to having Pickens and Metcalf on the same roster. He seemed to strongly suggest that Pickens will be staying. But it is lying season in the NFL.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson also reported some trade buzz on Pickens yesterday and specifically mentioned the Cowboys as a potential trade partner.

If a bidding war takes place, the Steelers could be positioned to get some good value in return. If Pickens is dealt, the WR position will need to be addressed over the first two days of the draft, and the first round wouldn’t be out of the question.