Schefter: Steelers Sent QB Coach To North Dakota State For Meeting With QB Cam Miller

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to do significant work on the quarterback position ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and a new name has emerged as a player they are now connected to.

That would be North Dakota State standout quarterback Cam Miller.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers were one of three teams that sent their QB coach — Tom Arth — to North Dakota State in March to meet with Miller. In a piece for ESPN.com reporting on a number of NFL Draft nuggets, Schefter highlighted the Steelers’ connection to Miller late.

Along with the Steelers, the New York Jets and Denver Broncos also met with Miller.

“Once again, North Dakota State has a quarterback prospect in the NFL pipeline in Cam Miller, who threw 33 touchdown passes and had just four interceptions last season. The Steelers, Jets and Broncos all sent their quarterback coaches to North Dakota State last month to meet with Miller, who is expected to be a late-round pick,” Schefter writes regarding the Steelers meeting with Miller.

Saints already have made exploratory calls about trading up in the second round, per league sources. This, and other insights, in our annual ESPN draft intel column.https://t.co/7X6U85FDa4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2025

Considering the Steelers have done quite a bit of work on the quarterback position, namely big names in the class like Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and more, it’s not all that surprising that the Steelers have done some work on lesser-known names at the position later in the draft, too.

Miller fits into that mold.

During his time at NDSU, Miller started 54 consecutive games and was a rock for the program. Returning for the 2024 season to take advantage of the COVID extra-year rule, Miller was dominant from start to finish.

Miller threw for 3,251 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2024 with just four interceptions and added another 631 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns on 145 attempts. That includes a 121-yard, two-touchdown performance in the FCS title-game win over Montana State.

In his career, Miller threw for 9,721 yards and 81 touchdowns in five seasons at NDSU — four as the starter. He threw just 19 interceptions and added another 2,277 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns during that span, and went on to compete in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas in January.

Miller is a former three-star recruit who committed to NDSU in 2019 and went on to have one of the best QB careers in program history, which includes the likes of Carson Wentz, Trey Lance and Easton Stick.

In Miller’s scouting report for Steelers Depot, Steven Pavelka compared the North Dakota State product to longtime NFL veteran Taylor Heinicke.

“Miller’s best trait is his ability to make plays with his legs. NDSU was able to center its offense around that, and it brought the team two championships. He is a developing passer who struggles to be consistent in that facet. Despite these inconsistencies, I liked his awareness in the pocket and his ability to handle pressure. He steps up easily and confidently while keeping his eyes downfield to make simple throws that keep the drive alive.

“My pro comparison for Miller is Taylor Heinicke. They are two players who measure around the same and have similar playstyles. I think Miller can follow Heinicke’s career path as a long-time backup who may see some time as a starter if injuries occur.”

Miller measured in at the NDSU Pro Day at 6007, 215 pounds with 9 1/8-inch hands. He clocked a 4.82 40-yard dash, a 4.32 short shuttle, a 7.00 3-cone, and added a 32-inch vertical and a 9’3″ broad jump.