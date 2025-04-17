Schefter: Steelers ‘Impressed’ By Sheduer Sanders During Visit: ‘Liked Him More Than They Thought They Would’ve’

It’s difficult to parse the large influx of reports and information that comes in this time of year right before the NFL Draft. While Todd McShay reported that Mike Tomlin really likes Shedeur Sanders following his recent visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, KPRC’s Aaron Wilson reported quite the opposite yesterday. He said the visit “didn’t go well” and said pretty definitively that he wouldn’t end up being a Steeler.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast his report about Sanders’ visit with the Steelers seemed more in line with McShay’s report than Wilson’s. It’s important to note that he isn’t directly responding to anything related to Wilson as this episode of Schefter’s podcast aired before what Wilson said.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers met with Shedeur last week and I can tell you they came away from that meeting impressed,” Schefter said in a clip from his show posted on X. “They liked him more than they thought they would’ve.”

Giants hold their private workout today in Boulder, Colorado for Shedeur Sanders. A discussion about the pre-draft’s biggest storyline with @tyschmit: 🎧 https://t.co/tFjwzCl3MX pic.twitter.com/spVkoc6FY4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2025

When it comes to credibility of reporters, Schefter is at the top of the list as the most connected media person in the NFL. That isn’t to discount Wilson, but what could the conflicting reports mean? Wilson specifically said the person who told it to him wouldn’t have been laying a smokescreen.

Schefter just said on ESPN’s SportsCenter this morning that the Giants are trying to build consensus on Sanders within their own building. Some coaches or execs might like him while others are on the fence. Could a similar thing be going on in Pittsburgh?

McShay’s report said that Mike Tomlin really likes Sanders, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that everybody else does. Schefter’s report was more broad, but it also suggested there were maybe lower expectations going into the meeting that were then exceeded.

We all know that Mike Tomlin has significant sway in the decision-making process as the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL.

It’s possible we will never know if Sanders doesn’t make it all the way to No. 21, but the chances of him falling seem greater with each passing day and new reports surfacing. Would the Steelers pass on Shedeur Sanders if he makes it to them?