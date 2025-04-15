Schefter Speculates Why Rodgers Hasn’t Made Decision, ‘Lot Of Questions’ If No Signing By Next Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent a literal month waiting on QB Aaron Rodgers to decide his future. Though his answer could come at any moment, there’s no indication he’s in a rush to let the team – and NFL world – know his 2025 plans. Poised to wait through next week’s draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter speculated why Rodgers continues to sit and wait.

Appearing on ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike Tuesday morning, Schefter said he thinks the door for Rodgers to land in Minnesota remains cracked open with Rodgers holding out hope the Vikings have a change of heart.

“We’re only speculating here,” Schefter told the show, “but I think part of the delay is waiting to see if something does come open [in Minnesota]. Like, all of a sudden there is a change of thought. They decide that they’re going to move in that direction, whatever it may be. And so as long as he hasn’t made a decision, and I would guess that, yeah, he does have some hope that that could suddenly open up.”

The Vikings previously declined to pursue Rodgers, showing confidence in second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. But general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t completely rule out revisiting Rodgers later this offseason should McCarthy struggle while rehabbing from his season-ending knee injury as a rookie or underwhelm during spring workouts. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has had conversations with Rodgers, the two forming a close relationship despite never directly working together.

Beyond Schefter’s speculation, there could be other reasons for Rodgers’ wait. He could still be contemplating if he wants to play football in 2025, though most signs suggest he does. He could be waiting to see if the NFL landscape shifts during the draft and if Pittsburgh selects a high-prized rookie. Though Schefter downplayed the odds of Rodgers going to the New Orleans Saints, the four-time NFL MVP could be waiting for a freak injury to open up a previously closed opportunity elsewhere.

With Phase 1 of the Steelers’ offseason starting next Monday, Schefter believes that’s a soft deadline for Rodgers to decide.

“If he’s not signed in Pittsburgh by next week, I think there are a lot of questions that all of a sudden come into play even more so,” he said.

Whatever the reason, the waiting continues. The Steelers may be losing their patience but with no other options, they’re on his timeline.