Schedule Makers Unlikely To ‘Shy Away’ From Steelers Regardless Of Aaron Rodgers Decision

I won’t pretend to know Art Rooney II’s deadline when he told the media that the Pittsburgh Steelers wouldn’t wait for Aaron Rodgers forever, but it’s usually a safe bet to follow the money and the profit incentives. The 2025 NFL Draft feels like a natural deadline, but the deadline that could potentially hurt the bottom line is the schedule release in the middle of May.

The Steelers are almost always good for four or five primetime games, but Rodgers has the potential to put them atop the list of 2025 NFL storylines. The NFL started allowing a maximum total of six primetime games for teams last year and Rodgers could potentially put them into that exclusive group.

NFL schedule maker Mike North discussed the wait for Aaron Rodgers’ decision and the Steelers’ schedule with about a month to go until schedule release.

“It would certainly be better for us if we knew what he was doing this season,” North said via Sal Capaccio’s YouTube channel. “To a certain extent, you’re just gonna have to lock and load and go whether you think he’s gonna be there, or he’s not gonna be there, or he’s gonna retire or something.”

The creation of the schedule is hard enough with all of the logistics involved, and the NFL Draft happens just a couple weeks before the release. Not only will they have to factor in some of the draft storylines for their schedule possibilities, but the potential of Aaron Rodgers playing in Pittsburgh or elsewhere.

Just thumb back through your DVR recordings of NFL talk shows over the last month and you will see how much buzz Rodgers has created. He is mentioned on almost every program, every day of the week.

It’s my belief that Rodgers would obviously have an effect on the Steelers’ schedule construction by the league, but North insists that the Steelers remain a viable primetime fixture regardless.

“When you think about a team like Pittsburgh, I think your first thought before you even get to Aaron Rodgers, I think it goes to Coach Tomlin,” North said. “A lot has been made, never had a losing season. So as we were talking earlier about teams you can count on playing big games that matter, playoff implications late in the year, I don’t think we’re gonna shy away from Pittsburgh regardless of whether or not we know if Aaron’s gonna be playing quarterback for them.”

Tomlin’s Steelers are always playing weighty games in December and January, so it’s a safe bet to give them a primetime game or two towards the back of the schedule. They have only played a meaningless game or two in all of Mike Tomlin’s tenure as the head coach.

There is also flex scheduling in place to protect the league if the bottom finally falls out for Pittsburgh.

Some of the viable primetime storylines for the Steelers regardless of Rodgers might include any of the AFC North teams, especially a possible game against QB Kenny Pickett starting for the Cleveland Browns. The New York Jets are also intriguing with Justin Fields signing there in free agency.

If Aaron Rodgers signs, it makes that Jets game must-watch TV, but he would also open up the entire NFC North as potential primetime opportunities. He spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Certainly that Packers game, which the Steelers reportedly requested to protect as a home game in Pittsburgh, would be must-watch TV.

The Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears could also make great matchups if Rodgers is in town. You can see how the schedule makers (and Art Rooney II) might be anxious to end this waiting game sooner rather than later.