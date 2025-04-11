‘Same Principles’: Shedeur Sanders Says Steelers HC Mike Tomlin ‘Resembles Dad’ Deion

What do Deion Sanders and Steelers HC Mike Tomlin have in common? Perhaps more than you might think, according to Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders. After meeting with the Steelers yesterday, Shedeur spoke about his conversations with Tomlin—and they sounded somewhat familiar.

“The Steelers was great”, Sanders said on the NFL Network following his meeting at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “I understand them. I understand why they win so much, and why Coach [Mike Tomlin] is the way that he is. He resembles Dad a little bit. They have the same principles”.

Visiting Pittsburgh, silencing doubters, and getting ready to hear his name called…@CUBuffsFootball QB @ShedeurSanders joined @TomPelissero and @RapSheet to discuss his Draft journey on The Insiders! pic.twitter.com/zXyfXi0m8D — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 11, 2025

Deion Sanders, of course, isn’t just Shedeur’s father, but was also his head coach at Colorado. If I were to guess, both Sanders Sr. and Jr. would want Shedeur to work under Mike Tomlin going forward. They can’t come out and say it, but most prospects will have favorites, or at least preferences.

When Deion Sanders took over as head coach at Colorado, he did so with fire and brimstone. While a number of players opted to transfer out, he also recruited a stronger class. Topping that list was WR/CB Travis Hunter, who will be at least a top-five pick. If Shedeur Sanders goes in the top five, he obviously won’t play under Tomlin. The Steelers don’t draft until 21, and that would cost way too much to trade up.

But it doesn’t seem everyone has a great read on exactly where Sanders will go in the draft. While I can’t imagine him falling out of the first round, it’s not impossible for him to slip. He could go second to the Browns, but would he rather fall to 21 and play for Tomlin? I mean, it’s not like he needs the money, so a better circumstance is probably a higher priority.

“When I’m talking to any team, I understand the work it’s gonna take, and I see the dynamic of everybody around”, Shedeur Sanders said after meeting with Tomlin and the Steelers. “I know how I have to approach different situations and what I’m gonna have to do to be successful in different franchises. I’m just sitting back, observing, just watching everything and knowing what it’s gonna take to change the franchise for the better”.

We don’t really have any details about yesterday’s visit, but we do know that it happened. And we know only what Sanders said of meeting with the Steelers and his impressions of Tomlin. The Steelers like to keep tabs on many players over the years, though, so even if they don’t draft Sanders now, perhaps the knowledge they gleaned now would help inform a future business dealing.