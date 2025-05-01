Ryan Watts Releases Statement On Retirement, Ready To ‘Embrace Whatever Comes Next’

Playing in the NFL is a dream for most football players. It’s the highest level of competition for the sport. Unfortunately, it’s also incredibly dangerous. Football is a physical game by nature, and injuries happen. A player’s career can end at any time. Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ryan Watts knows that all too well. Drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round last year, Watts was recently forced to medically retire due to an injury he suffered in the preseason last year. Now, he’s shared a statement about his retirement.

“I have dedicated my entire life to my dream of playing professional football since I was just six years old,” Watts wrote in a message he shared on Twitter. “Because of the injury I sustained last year, I had to make the heartbreaking decision to step away from the game that I’ve worked so hard for.

“While this situation is extremely difficult to come to terms with, I remain grateful to the Pittsburgh Steelers organization for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to make my NFL dreams come true. Thank you to the Rooney family, general manager Omar Khan, Coach Tomlin, Dr. Okonkwo and his medical staff, and the entire Steeler family for treating me with immense care and respect during this challenging time.”

It’s heartbreaking that Watts had just achieved his dream, only to be forced to give it up. It’s just another example of how quickly life can change, especially in the NFL.

Watts’ injury came in last year’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. At the time, it was unclear what was wrong. However, Watts was seen in a neck brace after that, seemingly indicating that was the area that he injured, which makes sense why he had to retire.

Neck injuries are no joke. The risk of paralysis is nothing to chance. It’s unfortunate that Watts has to retire, but if it’s the best thing for his health, then it’s the right decision. It’s still unfortunate that his career ended so soon, though.

However, Watts should still be proud of himself. He had a solid college career at Ohio State and Texas. Only the best of the best get drafted, too. That’s an accomplishment that he should cherish. It shows that all his hard work did pay off. His NFL career was cut short, but it wasn’t like Watts did anything wrong. Injuries happen.

It doesn’t sound like Watts is letting this injury keep him down, though. In that same post, he expressed how hopeful he still is about the future.

“I remain optimistic about the opportunities that lay ahead, and I am still very proud of how far I’ve come. As a competitor, I refuse to let this setback define me. While my current path may be changing, I remain open to new opportunities and possibilities.

“My passion and determination are stronger than ever, and I trust that with God’s guidance, I will find the strength to embrace whatever comes next, my journey is far from over.”

That’s a good mindset to have. Chuck Noll used to tell his players that, once they retired, they could get on with their life’s work. The point of that statement is that football isn’t their entire lives. It couldn’t be. No one plays forever. At some point, everyone has to retire, even if they don’t want to.

Now, Watts can see what life has in store for him next. He’s correct that his journey isn’t over yet. He should still have a lot of life left to live. Having to retire like this might always hurt, but finding what’s next should help make it hurt less.

Maybe Watts can still stay involved in football. He could always coach. Ryan Shazier, who also had his career end due to injury, tried that last year. Watts sounds prepared to do his best to bounce back from this situation. Hopefully, his optimism and determination carry him to something that gives him just as much fulfillment as playing football did.