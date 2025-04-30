Ryan Watts Injury Leads To First Parting With Steelers Draft Pick Under Omar Khan

The sudden departure of Steelers S Ryan Watts was unfortunate—and it also broke up GM Omar Khan’s collection. Since taking over, the Pittsburgh Steelers had retained every player Khan drafted over the past two years. In my previous research, I could not find another instance of the team ever retaining every single draft pick on the active or reserve rosters.

Briefly, in 2020, they dressed every rookie, including sixth-round S Antoine Brooks Jr. as a practice squad elevation. Up until this past week, however, the Steelers had every draft pick over the past two years on the roster. And, importantly, on original rookie contracts, having never previously released them. Ryan Watts spent his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List but seemed likely to make the team.

Unfortunately, he suffered a severe neck injury in the preseason finale. After months of waiting and eventual surgery, it now appears his injury was career-ending. The Steelers announced the waiver of Ryan Watts on Monday, designating him with a failed physical.

He is the first draft pick under Omar Khan the Steelers have parted with, even if under atypical circumstances. Every other draft pick they have made other than Watts is still here, though that likely changes in August. Let’s look back over the past three classes and try to assess the probabilities for this season.

The Steelers could potentially approach a dozen starters from Khan’s draft classes in 2025. The offensive line will feature four of his selections, including 2023 and 2024 first-round tackles Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. Also starting are 2024 second- and fourth-round picks, C Zach Frazier and G Mason McCormick. At this point, it doesn’t appear they will challenge McCormick for his post.

The Steelers’ defensive line should also feature two starters from Khan’s hauls. Keeanu Benton, a 2023 second-round pick, is an established starter, and they added Derrick Harmon in the first round last week. Defensively, they also have CB Joey Porter and ILB Payton Wilson, though Wilson may rotate.

On offense, the Steelers have Khan 2023 third-round TE Darnell Washington in a starting role as the blocking tight end. Last year’s first of two third-round picks, WR Roman Wilson, could be their third receiver, and rookie third-round RB Kaleb Johnson should play considerably, if not start.

Others have found spots as role, rotational, or reserve players, like OLB Nick Herbig, CB Cory Trice Jr., and OL Spencer Anderson. But the Steelers are still waiting to find out more on some of Omar Khan’s selections, particularly from last year. Sixth-round DL Logan Lee spent his rookie season on IR, and Roman Wilson spent much of it there, too.

Most of Khan’s 2025 class should be safe to make the Steelers’ roster, beyond the seventh-round picks. Sixth-round QB Will Howard is earmarked for the No. 3 role. After releasing DT Montravius Adams, fifth-round DL Yayha Black seems to be in a good spot. And fourth-round OLB Jack Sawyer will make the team for special teams alone.

Rookie seventh-round picks will always have a battle on their hands, though. That will be the case for ILB Carson Bruener and CB Donte Kent, both of whom were drafted for special teams primarily. If they impress Danny Smith, they have a good shot. But the player most vulnerable is Logan Lee in a crowded defensive line room. He could be the first Omar Khan draft pick the Steelers release due purely to performance.