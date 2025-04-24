Ryan Clark Thinks Mike Tomlin Is Best Coach For Shedeur Sanders’ Adjustment To The NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for their franchise QB for what feels like ages now. They tried the veteran approach in 2024. The Steelers seem to be trying it again this offseason with their interest in Aaron Rodgers. Now, Shedeur Sanders will potentially be available at the 21st overall pick on Thursday. Thus, they have a chance to finally put their hopes behind a young QB with promise.

If you’ve heard anything from this draft cycle, it probably has something to do with the concerns regarding Sanders at the next level. Former Steeler Ryan Clark thinks Mike Tomlin is the perfect coach to help Sanders with that adjustment.

“I think it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Clark said on ESPN’s NFL Live on Wednesday. “Going to a place where it is about the organization and not about one person. It is about winning championships and not flash… What better coach than Mike Tomlin to handle some of those things that could be thought of as distractions with Shedeur Sanders?”

Sanders is easily the most polarizing player in this class. Unfortunately for him, much of that is due to his last name. He has the same confident demeanor as his father, Deion, and that rubs people the wrong way. Whether that opinion is correct or not, only time will tell. For the moment, the narrative is pushing Sanders down draft boards.

That could be music to the Steelers’ ears. At the beginning of the draft cycle, there didn’t seem to be much chance that Pittsburgh would have any shot at landing Sanders, without making a massive trade up the board. As he’s starting to fall, though, Pittsburgh’s taking action. After bringing him in for a visit, Tomlin is reportedly fond of the young quarterback.

While some don’t like the outward confidence Sanders brings to the table, he’s also gaining some fans. Even Sean Keeler, who was removed from a press conference by Deion in 2024, came to the defense of Shedeur on Wednesday. There are plenty of things people seemingly have to complain about with Shedeur. And yet, none of his collegiate teammates have ever come out with any criticism towards him.

No matter how you view Shedeur Sanders’ situation coming into the draft, it’s hard to find a more stable situation than Pittsburgh. Tomlin has managed egos far more troublesome than Sanders’. He’s one of, if not the best players’ coaches in the league. Attitude issues or not, it’s hard to think of an organization that would help Sanders adjust to the NFL more than Pittsburgh.