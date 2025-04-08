Ryan Clark Doubles Down, Urges Steelers To ‘Sell The Farm’ For Shedeur Sanders

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly set to host Shedeur Sanders on Thursday for a pre-draft visit. Until now, the Steelers’ QB interest seemed mostly focused on day two and three guys to take a less risky swing later in the draft. All that is changed now, with what many would rank the No. 2 QB prospect coming to town. It’s time to start seriously considering the possibility of a first-round quarterback.

Sanders is projected to go as high as the second or third pick to the Cleveland Browns or the New York Giants. Even if he falls a little, would he really make it all the way to No. 21 when the Steelers make their first selection? Former Steeler Ryan Clark thinks they should take drastic measures to secure him if he starts to fall on draft day.

“If Shedeur Sanders does happen to slip past number nine and you have the opportunity to move up. If the Saints and Kellen Moore decide to go a different route, make it happen Omar Khan,” Clark said via ESPN’s NFL Live on Tuesday. “Sell the farm. Sell Mel Blount’s farm and his ranch. Sell his horses, and let’s go get Shedeur Sanders.”

This isn’t the first time Clark has floated the idea of trading up for Sanders. A couple of weeks ago, he said it would make a lot of sense for Omar Khan, given how aggressive he’s been as the GM in his short tenure so far. But now the idea has a new life with the Steelers bringing Sanders in for a pre-draft visit.

The Steelers don’t have much draft capital this year to work with. According to draft value charts, they have the third-worst value in the league for 2025. Many of us, myself included, have been assuming the 2026 comp pick strategy was a play to maximize their ability to trade up for a quarterback next year. That may be the case, but it’s at least worth pondering whether they will use the 2026 draft capital to move up this year.

They won’t be able to trade their compensatory picks until they are officially awarded sometime next offseason, but they can use their other picks knowing that they will have some compensatory value to help mitigate losses.

In order for Sanders to make it past the New Orleans Saints, he would have to make it past the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and, of course, the Saints. The Titans, Browns, and Giants are the teams that definitely need a quarterback. The Titans are expected to draft Cam Ward, and there is a growing belief that the Browns and Giants will select Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, respectively.

The Raiders and Jets both have quarterbacks, but I don’t think anybody is sold on their 2025 starters being slam-dunk, long-term solutions. It wouldn’t be shocking if one of them pulled the trigger if they really like Sanders as a prospect.

If he makes it past the Saints, which is a big if, then the free fall is on. There aren’t many other teams that make sense, but somebody could angle to trade up and leapfrog the Steelers. Clark wants the Steelers to be aggressive and secure Shedeur Sanders if he makes it past that No. 9 spot.

It would be a huge risk for the Steelers, but they eventually need to take some big swings to find the future of the franchise so they can stop spinning their wheels with playoff futility.