Russini Thinks Aaron Rodgers May Want More Money From Steelers: ‘I Just Don’t Know If Pittsburgh Is There Yet’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers, and everyone is trying to guess what the hold-up is. Although it’s extremely difficult to read Rodgers, we haven’t heard that the financial aspect of things isn’t the reason for the delay.

However, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini isn’t so quick to dismiss that idea. Speaking Thursday on Fs1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd, she suggested that the Steelers may not have offered Rodgers as much as he is seeking.

“When it comes down it, usually it’s money,” Russini said. “Financials are always part of it. He does not need to sign and take some cheap deal. He knows the Steelers need him. Do I think he was going to be willing to take less to play for a team that he thinks is a Super Bowl-caliber team, like the Minnesota Vikings? Absolutely. But I think this situation is different. There’s gonna be a number here, that’s gonna make Aaron happy. And I just don’t know if Pittsburgh is there yet.”

Over the past week or two, it’s looked more and more likely that Rodgers will end up a Steeler. The Vikings haven’t completely closed that door yet, but it’s not open enough for Rodgers to squeeze through. The Giants took themselves out of the running by signing two other veteran QBs in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers has visited Pittsburgh and already worked out with DK Metcalf, and you have analysts essentially guaranteeing Rodgers will end up with the Steelers.

However, judging by the time Rodgers is taking, it’s not that simple. Russini seems to agree. And her idea that the contract is an issue is something of a new wrinkle. Until now, the impression has been that money isn’t a factor. And at this point in his career, Rodgers isn’t commanding anything close to a market-resetting deal. However, he does hold the leverage here, and with this ordeal taking so long, a difference in money could be a legitimate reason.

Ultimately, Russini doesn’t think it will be a deal breaker.

“When you talk to people from Pittsburgh, they really give you the sense that this is all gonna work out,” Russini said. “We’re fine, you heard Mike Tomlin, I’m not panicked. He’s having the direct communication with Rodgers. And I believe Rodgers is telling him, ‘We’ll get there’.”

However, the longer time goes on, the more pressure the Steelers are under. Mike Tomlin isn’t setting any deadlines, but this is something the Steelers absolutely have to see through. It’s going to be a bad look for the franchise if they can’t close the deal.