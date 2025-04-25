Russini: Steelers ‘Open To Conversations’ About Moving George Pickens

With Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens entering a contract year and the team having acquired WR DK Metcalf earlier this offseason, the team is open to trade conversations regarding WR George Pickens, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. Russini said the Steelers have been receiving calls about Pickens’ availability.

“The Steelers have been receiving calls about the availability of WR George Pickens, per sources,” Russini wrote on Twitter on Friday. “Pittsburgh is open to conversations as it navigates Friday night without a second-round pick (traded for DK Metcalf).”

Pickens is coming off back-to-back productive seasons as Pittsburgh’s WR1, but he missed three games with an injury last season, finishing with 59 receptions for 900 yards but just three touchdowns in 14 games. He’s also had issues with his attitude, getting into on-field altercations, reportedly showing up late to the team’s Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and racking up thousands of dollars in fines from the team and the league over the last two seasons.

That may aid Pittsburgh’s motivation to deal Pickens, although the team could also be tempted to see how he works alongside Metcalf. The duo would give the Steelers one of the best wide receiver pairings in the league. But with one year left on his deal and Pickens seemingly unlikely to get an extension, it could make sense for the Steelers to recoup a second-round selection, especially if the team wants to target a quarterback in this draft.

Regardless of the position Pittsburgh would target, it’s a deep draft class and the Steelers could take advantage of a talented crop of remaining players in the second or third round if they were to deal Pickens. Russini reported on Wednesday that George Pickens was unlikely to be traded, and now it seems as if she does think there may be a chance that the team moves on from the mercurial receiver.

If the Steelers do trade Pickens, they’d likely be active in the receiver market on Day 2 to find a player who could potentially fill the void from losing what Pickens provides. Some of the top receivers remaining on Day 2 include Missouri’s Luther Burden III, Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins, who came to Pittsburgh on a pre-draft visit, as well as his college teammate, Jaylin Noel, who also had a pre-draft visit and Ole Miss’ Tre Harris.