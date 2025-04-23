Russini: Steelers Have Not Heard From Aaron Rodgers Since Pat McAfee Show Appearance

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to await a decision from free agent QB Aaron Rodgers on whether or not he’s going to sign with the team, but as they wait, they’ve been left somewhat in the dark. Per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Rodgers hasn’t had any correspondence with the team since appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

“Sources tell me Pittsburgh has not received further updates from the four-time MVP following his Pat McAfee Show appearance last Thursday, in which he said he was ‘open to anything and attached to nothing’ while he continued to focus on off-field matters,” Russini wrote in her What I’m Hearing column ahead of the draft.

During his appearance, Rodgers spoke positively about Pittsburgh but also didn’t rule out retirement and left it unclear what he really planned to do for 2025. The Steelers and Rodgers have been communicating most of the offseason, and he came to Pittsburgh for a visit and also threw with WR DK Metcalf at UCLA earlier this offseason.

The Steelers have also been focused on draft prep, so no word from Rodgers isn’t a huge deal, assuming nothing has changed since the last time they spoke about what he’s intending to do. For the Steelers, hearing from Rodgers’ one way or another if he had made a decision could influence their draft plan at quarterback, but if Rodgers hasn’t changed his mind from what he told the team privately and what he told everyone publicly on Thursday, it’s really not a big deal that they haven’t heard directly from him in the last week.

Rodgers also said that he wouldn’t be influenced if a team did take a quarterback early in the draft, and there’s been a lot of smoke the Steelers could do just that, with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders looking like a legitimate option at No. 21 overall. The ideal scenario for Pittsburgh may be to draft Sanders and then have him learn behind Rodgers for a year, but the Steelers also could pass on quarterback with needs along the defensive line to address as well.

As far as Aaron Rodgers goes though, the Steelers don’t seem to be in a rush to get anything done with him and they’ve been content to wait him out. It seems as if that will continue, even if the situation drags into the summer. Once the Steelers hit training camp, we’ll see how long they’re willing to wait, but for now, there’s no rush on either side for Rodgers to make a decision.