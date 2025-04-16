Russini: Steelers Have ‘No Idea’ If They’ll Sign Aaron Rodgers: ‘No Updates’

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to do their homework on the 2025 NFL Draft class, they continue waiting on Aaron Rodgers’ future, too. One month into waiting on an answer, the Steelers seem no closer to a conclusion than they were weeks ago. Per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, there’s been no change in Rodgers’ status in deciding to play for the team in 2025.

“I spoke to Pittsburgh this morning,” Russini told Colin Cowherd’s The Herd on FOX Sports. “No updates. Think about this. No updates right now. At this point, as we’re a week out from the draft, they still have no idea whether or not Aaron Rodgers is gonna sign with them.”

It’s the non-update that’s an update in itself. Essentially, here’s the timeline of the important pieces of the Rodgers saga.

March 10: First reporting of Pittsburgh seriously having interest in Aaron Rodgers

March 10: Justin Fields agrees to two-year deal with New York Jets

March 21: Aaron Rodgers visits Steelers’ facility for multi-hour meeting

March 25: Russell Wilson signs one-year deal with New York Giants

March 29 or 30: Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf hold throwing session at UCLA

Since, it’s been radio silence. Reports still indicate that Rodgers is most likely to sign with Pittsburgh. But the longer the saga drags on, the more questions there will be. ESPN’s Adam Schefter called it a “critical” week for the Steelers to land Rodgers before their offseason program begins Monday, though it will be limited to just weight room activity for the first two weeks. The team can’t take the field until May and won’t formally begin OTAs for another five weeks.

Pittsburgh has just two quarterbacks on its roster. Mason Rudolph signed a two-year deal to return after a year away in Tennessee while Skylar Thompson inked a Futures contract shortly after the 2024 season ended. The Steelers have done homework on all the big draft names and seem poised to select one next week, though it’s more difficult to predict if it’ll come in the first or mid-rounds.

Russini believes Rodgers will continue to flex his patience.

“[The Steelers] still want him but I just think Aaron knows he’s got the leverage in the situation here,” she said. “And he may just sit this thing out and wait and what if there’s another team.”

During league meetings, Mike Tomlin told reporters he disliked the idea of deadlines. But the Steelers have waited longer than anyone expected for Rodgers to decide, and Pittsburgh may have to soon give him a decision date to speed up what’s been a painfully slow process creating angst inside and outside the Steelers’ building.