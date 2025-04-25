Russini: Steelers Continuing To ‘Maintain Dialogue’ With Aaron Rodgers, No Timetable Set

Aaron Rodgers continues to be the backdrop to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ entire offseason plan as the single most consequential decision toward their 2025 results. According to Josina Anderson, the team spoke with Rodgers at the beginning of this week and asked for an answer before the draft. The draft has already started, and there haven’t been any big announcements.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported this afternoon that discussions are ongoing.

“The Steelers and Aaron Rodgers are continuing to maintain dialogue as the team waits on the future Hall of Famer’s free agency decision, a source tells me,” Russini wrote on X. “No timetable has been set by either side.”

The last we had heard from Rodgers was on April 17 when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, and while it seemed like the Steelers were his only real option if he chooses to return to football for another season, retirement seemed like a real option. He made it clear that he doesn’t feel like he owes anything to any team and things will essentially work on whatever timeline he needs while he works through things in his personal life.

Omar Khan was asked specifically about his Pat McAfee Show appearance and said none of that had any impact on where they stand with Rodgers. The Steelers have likely been in the loop all along, especially following their lengthy visit with him at the end of March.

The Steelers had the opportunity to draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft last night and didn’t. I don’t think a 41-year-old quarterback would change their draft plans significantly, but passing on a quarterback is at least somewhat notable.

With one pick tonight, the Steelers could draft a quarterback in the third round at No. 83 overall, but that wouldn’t be viewed in the same way as if they had taken one on Day 1.

Khan has said that the Steelers will take four quarterbacks to training camp as they always do, so Rodgers and a draft pick on Day 2 or 3 could make some sense.