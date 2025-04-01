‘Rule Out’ First-Round Quarterback For Steelers This Year, Dulac Says

The year is 2025 and Mason Rudolph is back in Pittsburgh and currently the top guy on its theoretical depth chart. At first glance, it would seem that a quarterback might be in play during the first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. For many reasons, that isn’t likely to be the case.

Steelers insider Gerry Dulac was asked about the Steelers’ draft priorities and their chances of drafting a quarterback or running back in the first round.

“Can’t say definitely because I’m not in that draft room. You can rule out a QB in Rd 1,” Dulac wrote via his Steelers chat on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I won’t say the same about a[n] RB, even though I don’t think that will be the case.”

Dulac has been peddling the idea for the last month that a running back could come in the first or third round of the draft. He’s also been a longtime believer in the need for a first-round defensive lineman. The Steelers’ pre-draft visitors so far align with that idea, though they have also shown a fair amount of interest in quarterbacks, wide receivers and safeties too.

As far as quarterbacks go, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have consistently been rated as first-round picks throughout the pre-draft process. Jaxson Dart has recently entered that discussion as quarterbacks always tend to shoot up the board closer to the event. The Steelers haven’t had much reported interest in either of the top two guys, but Dart is somebody they have met with multiple times throughout the process.

If the Steelers were to select a quarterback in the first round, it would most likely be Sanders (if he falls) or Dart. Colin Cowherd reported that the Steelers could be targeting Jalen Milroe there, but nobody else seems to think he’s a first-round player.

Sanders could be interesting if he takes an unexpected tumble, but the lack of interest makes me think that is either unexpected or they don’t like him much. Dart is more of a prospect I’d be interested in during the third or fourth round, but it sounds unlikely that he’ll make it there.

I think the sweet spot for a quarterback is going to be in the fourth or fifth round. If somebody like Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, Will Howard, Riley Leonard or Quinn Ewers is available then I could see the Steelers adding to the room on Day 3.

For now, all signs point toward 2026 being the year that the Steelers go all-in on a quarterback in the draft.