Rooney Happy With Steelers’ Free Agency Moves: ‘It’s Gone Well’

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers failed to bring back Justin Fields or Russell Wilson the way Art Rooney II publicly hoped for, he’s still happy with the job the team has done in free agency. Speaking to reporters during the recent league meetings, Rooney had an optimistic view of what the team has done since the new league year began.

“I think overall it’s gone well,” Rooney said via Steelers.com. “We’ve picked up some players we think can help us. Door’s still open, we’ll see what happens.”

Pittsburgh is still waiting on a quarterback but added a top-flight receiver in the meantime, making the offseason’s splashiest trade for WR DK Metcalf. It’s the type of addition the Steelers historically haven’t made, and it signals change inside the building. The team parted with a second-round pick to land Metcalf and give him a $30 million per year contract in the process. By far, it’s the largest deal for an outside addition in franchise history.

Defensively, the Steelers focused on boosting the secondary with cornerbacks Darius Slay and Brandin Echols. Slay will start opposite Joey Porter Jr. while Echols could compete for playing time on the outside and in the slot, potentially battling Beanie Bishop Jr. for starting duties at nickel. Safety Juan Thornhill was signed to add desperately-needed depth behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott.

Inside linebacker Malik Harrison was signed to replaced Elandon Roberts. The tape suggests an on-field downgrade defensively, but Harrison offers tremendous special teams value, keeping a gameday role should Payton Wilson take big steps in his sophomore season. Defensive line depth has also been refreshed with the addition of Daniel Ekuale, though a starter remains a need.

Offensively, running back Kenneth Gainwell provides offensive juice and can win in space, showing off that ability against the Steelers’ defense last season. Though still on roster, Gainwell could take Cordarrelle Patterson’s role as a pass-catching back and kick returner.

Based on who the team brought in, Pittsburgh had a successful free agency. The trades and signings made by the Steelers were largely helpful and logical. Harrison replacing Roberts is the main source of complaint, but that’s a minor one in a big-picture view. Pittsburgh could’ve also added a stronger depth piece than Thornhill, coming off two tough years in Cleveland, but good health will make it moot.

The bigger concern might be over where the Steelers have failed to add. There are still serious questions along the defensive line, offensive line depth, and of course, quarterback. The draft is the easiest tool to address those needs, and evaluating the offseason fairly won’t happen until Pittsburgh’s rookie class is revealed.