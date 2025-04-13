Rooney Family ‘Not Okay With Mediocrity,’ Says Merril Hoge

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the standard is the standard. Mike Tomlin often likes to say that, although over the past few years, the Steelers have struggled to meet the standard. They haven’t been close to competing for a championship. They haven’t even won a playoff game since the 2016 season. It’s felt like the Steelers have been stuck in mediocrity. Some people might blame Steelers owner Art Rooney II for that. Former Steelers running back Merril Hoge doesn’t believe the Rooney family is fine with the team just being complacent, though.

“They are very decisive, they are very poignant, and they want to win a championship,” Hoge said recently on WTAE-TV Pittsburgh. “The people who want to win the most are the Rooneys. Don’t ever underestimate that. They are not okay with mediocrity, they are not okay with losing, they are not okay with that.

“They are the ones where it starts and ends, and they are passionate about that. Because they’re still in charge, they will always be fighting for a Super Bowl championship and doing the things that will help the organization do that.”

The Rooneys have been one of the best ownership groups in the NFL. Art Rooney and Dan Rooney helped build the Steelers into a dynasty. Numerous former players have said great things about the Rooney family.

That might be why Steelers fans are so frustrated with Art Rooney II. Although the Steelers have remained competitive even after losing Ben Roethlisberger, it feels like they’ve only been treading water. They manage to finish with a non-losing season, sneak into the playoffs, and get crushed in the first round. Rinse and repeat. That’s been their formula over the past few years.

Because of that, some fans want to see the Steelers make changes, particularly within the coaching staff. However, it doesn’t seem like Tomlin is going anywhere anytime soon. Despite his lack of postseason success recently, Rooney made it clear that Tomlin’s job isn’t in any danger.

Whether that’s right or wrong is tough to say. Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the league, but it might just be time for he and the Steelers to part ways. Maybe a new coach could inject some life into the Steelers, although it would be difficult to find someone better than Tomlin.

Rooney sticking with Tomlin might make it seem like he’s okay with mediocrity, but that’s not necessarily true. Getting rid of Tomlin might move the Steelers further away from competing in a Super Bowl. However, if they have another middling season this year, it might be time for Rooney to turn the heat up a little bit.