Rooney Didn’t Expect Aaron Rodgers Pursuit To Take ‘This Long’

Not even the Pittsburgh Steelers expected to play this long of a waiting game for Aaron Rodgers. In an honest moment at the NFL meetings in Florida, owner Art Rooney II admits he didn’t anticipate not having a definite starter going into April.

“Didn’t envision it taking this long,” Rooney told reporters via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

The Steelers have spent the bulk of free agency addressing everything but quarterback, though they signed Mason Rudolph as a top backup. Pittsburgh kicked things off with a splash trade to land WR DK Metcalf but haven’t locked in who will throw him the football.

Rooney acknowledged there are plenty of “positive” signs surrounding Rodgers. A six-hour meeting in Pittsburgh two Fridays ago. A weekend throwing session with DK Metcalf. The simple lack of alternatives for Rodgers to consider now that the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings (for now, at least) are off the board.

Still, even Rooney’s patience sounded like it is wearing thin. Countering Mike Tomlin’s comment on giving Rodgers no deadline to decide, Rooney said the team won’t wait “forever” for an answer. That meshes with NFL Network Ian Rapoport’s report Monday, indicating “several” members of the Steelers’ organization want Rodgers to decide soon.

When is that deadline? Rooney didn’t say. Could it be before the draft so the team knows its depth chart heading into the weekend? Pittsburgh is doing its homework on the position but knowing Rodgers’ status could mean considering a first-round possibility versus a mid-round name. Would it be by OTAs? By training camp, as Tomlin hinted at?

Perhaps the most frustrating part of the wait is not knowing the reason it exists in the first place. Rodgers has met with the team, thrown to its No. 1 receiver, and doesn’t seem to have an issue with the Steelers’ contract offer. On paper, there’s nothing else to think about. But the wait continues, and Pittsburgh is clearly working on Rodgers’ timeline. Only he will decide when the wait ends.