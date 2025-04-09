Roethlisberger: ‘I Was Told’ Arthur Smith Didn’t Let Russell Wilson Call Plays In Two-Minute Drills

Russell Wilson and Arthur Smith won’t be working together in 2025 but the strained relationship they reportedly had is worth noting for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback this year and beyond. Former QB Ben Roethlisberger only added to the belief Wilson and Smith had their differences, revealing on the latest episode of his Footbahlin podcast additional restrictions Smith apparently placed on Wilson.

“Arthur Smith has to understand he has to let the quarterback have some rein,” Roethlisberger told guest co-host Pat McAfee. “I was told he really pulled the reins back on Russ. In the two-minute drill, wouldn’t let Russ call his own plays. You have to let a quarterback do that stuff.”

Roethlisberger doesn’t make it explicitly clear the source of his comment but it doesn’t appear to be something he read online. It’s similar but goes beyond what the PPG’s Gerry Dulac reported earlier in the offseason, an article that suggested Smith created a conservative game plan that limited Wilson’s pre-snap freedom.

Reports over Smith’s restrictions have been debated. Aditi Kinkhabwala has consistently spoken out against such reports, believing Wilson and/or his camp spun the situation to point the finger at Smith instead. We may never know the exact dynamic between the two. Wilson, always saying the right thing with the media, isn’t going to spill the details and Smith isn’t likely to comment any further, either.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard of that in the NFL…with a Super Bowl champ,” McAfee said reacting to Roethlisberger’s comment.

Play callers have increased restrictions for younger and inexperienced quarterbacks. But veterans like Wilson tend to have more autonomy based on their resume and the trust that comes with being in the NFL for as long as Wilson has.

In fairness, Roethlisberger offered Arthur Smith some grace. During a separate part of the conversation, Roethlisberger noted the need for Pittsburgh to give Smith a quarterback on the roster for more than just one season rather than the rotating cast of names the Steelers have gone through in recent years. For the second-straight season, Pittsburgh’s completely turned over its quarterback room, something even GM Omar Khan admitted is far from ideal.

Assuming Aaron Rodgers becomes the Steelers’ 2025 starter, he will ask for having freedom to run the offense. To make pre-snap checks and audibles. To call his plays when Pittsburgh uses tempo. If he’s not granted that ability, it could hamstring Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense. And Rodgers may make any displeasure known with the media.

Since Roethlisberger’s retirement, Pittsburgh’s offense has been careful and in a shell. Partially for understandable reasons during a tough transitional period from having a franchise quarterback run the show for nearly two decades. But if the Steelers are going to go the veteran route, they need to game plan like it. Fewer restrictions, more trust, and an offense willing to take more chances than simply protect the football and hope to win low-scoring slugfests.

Check out the full episode with McAfee below.