Rich Eisen Predicts Pair Of Prospects As Steelers’ Likeliest First-Round Draft Pick

While much of the attention surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers centers on the Aaron Rodgers saga and if he will or won’t sign with the Steelers to be their starting quarterback, the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay continues to draw closer and closer.
Within the NFL Draft this year, the Steelers have a big opportunity in front of them. At No. 21 overall in the first round, they can either land a franchise-cornerstone type defensive lineman, or they can address quarterback long-term.
They could also go in another direction and land another talented receiver to complement DK Metcalf and George Pickens, or they could address the running back position and give the offense another weapon after losing Najee Harris in free agency.
Longtime NFL media personality Rich Eisen, who appeared on the latest episode of the “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast, made his prediction for the Steelers in the first round at No. 21, and it centered on two players.
Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart and North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.
“I think it would be Jaxson Dart…or Hampton, if he’s still there. You get yourself a nice toy,” Eisen said when asked for his first-round prediction for the Steelers, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “Listen, Rodgers is coming. You and I both know it. So, if Jaxson Dart is as good as you think, and he’s sitting there 21, you gotta start that process. You do.
“And just let him marinate. Turn him into Jordan Love at the best…ceiling for chances for him and for your team. That means Rodgers is leading you to the path you want.”
Dart is a popular name for the Steelers in recent weeks as more and more buzz starts to build regarding the former Rebels star. He’s had a strong pre-draft process after a productive career at Ole Miss, performing well in the Senior Bowl and then having a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The Steelers have shown quite a bit of interest in Dart, too. They met with him at the Senior Bowl and the Combine, and also reportedly have a pre-draft visit scheduled with him this month ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The only real knock on Dart is that he doesn’t have any elite traits. He does everything well, but nothing great, which has many seeing him as nothing more than an average quarterback, one who won’t elevate a team.
However, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah previously made the comparison to Jalen Hurts for the way he was able to get better each year in college and for providing some running ability at the position.
In three seasons with the Rebels, Dart threw for 10,617 yards and 72 touchdowns with just 22 interceptions. He completed 65.7 percent of his passes under head coach Lane Kiffin and added another 1,498 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.
He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2024 and was named the Gator Bowl MVP after his final game with Ole Miss.
If he were to be the Steelers’ selection, and Rodgers were to sign, the Steelers will have reshaped their quarterback room in a major way for the 2025 season. They would have Rodgers as their starter with a chance to win now, with Mason Rudolph as the experienced backup, and Dart as a possible No. 3 to sit and learn without any pressure of seeing the field.
It might not be ideal, but that’s at least a path for the Steelers to address the position long-term.
As for Hampton, he’s a good fit for the Steelers in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme, one that former NFL safety Matt Bowen highlighted Monday as a good fit for the Steelers.
But taking a running back in the first round again, especially in a deep, talented class at the position, doesn’t seem like the best use of the Steelers’ assets, especially with the likes of Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell already on the roster.
Check out the full episode of the “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast featuring Eisen below.