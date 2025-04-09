Report: UCF RB RJ Harvey Has Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to bring in some of the top running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft. After hosting North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton and Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II for pre-draft visits Wednesday, the University of Central Florida’s RJ Harvey will make his way to the team facility in the near future.

Speaking with The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Harvey said Pittsburgh is on his schedule of visits.

“I had virtual meetings with the Seahawks and Titans, and a bunch of others. I’m also visiting Baltimore, Carolina, and Pittsburgh soon,” Harvey told Melo.

Assuming other reported visits also occur, Harvey would be the eighth running back to be brought in for a pre-draft visit. That would represent nearly one-third of the Steelers’ allotted 30 prospects.

A small but big-play back, Harvey impressed at the NFL Combine. Measuring in at 5080, 205 pounds, he blazed a 4.40 40-yard dash and shined with a 38-inch vertical and 10’7 broad jump. Not just a workout warrior, he rushed for at least 1,400-yards in each of the past two seasons, including a 1,577-yard, 25 total touchdown 2024 campaign. A former high school quarterback, he even completed an 18-yard pass and later attempted one in the Senior Bowl. Harvey served as a team captain, too.

Our scouting report praised Harvey for his home run ability and change of direction. Fumbles and pass protection were greater concerns while he tore his ACL in 2021, though it hasn’t impacted his speed. We concluded:

“Even if a team doesn’t value Harvey as a starting back, he has shown a great receiving ability that will earn him snaps as a third-down back. Mainly shown in the game against Colorado, he can turn short gains into long ones or just take the top off a defense with a simple wheel route. His versatility is going to be sought after and once that is good enough to get him drafted on Day 2, he will have the opportunity to show why he deserves an actual starting spot.

Harvey has his downsides like his fumbling issue, assumed age of turning 24 soon and below-average height, which will drop his draft stock, but he can flourish in the right situation.”

We gave him a third-round grade.

Our Jonathan Heitritter spoke with Harvey at the Senior Bowl, and he discussed his versatility, meeting with Pittsburgh, and the running backs he likes to watch on tape.

Harvey is expected to be drafted on Day 3, buried in a deep class of running backs. Check out our full scouting report and interview with him below.