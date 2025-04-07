Report: Texas WR Matthew Golden To Attend NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden has accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft, per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

Golden had a pre-draft visit with the Steelers last week, and with his invitation to the draft is likely to be selected in the first round. As FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz recently reported, the NFL is being more selective this season with who they invite to the draft, likely limiting invitations to those are expected to be drafted in the first round.

Top NFL brass called and officially invited LSU consensus All-American OT Will Campbell to the Draft in Green Bay. The NFL is planning on being very selective this year and only plans on inviting 8-10 players who they feel are all top picks. pic.twitter.com/5x57ILzDDK — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 25, 2025

Matthew Golden is coming off a season at Texas where he pulled in 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns after transferring from Houston. During two years at Houston, Golden totaled 76 receptions for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns.

At the Combine, he impressed with a 4.29 40-yard dash. He measured in at 5110 and 191 pounds with a 76 3/8″ wingspan.

Pittsburgh traded for WR DK Metcalf to bolster their wide receiver room, but they’ve shown some interest in some of the top receivers in the draft. In addition to his pre-draft visit, Golden had a formal meeting with the Steelers at the Combine and both head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan attended his Pro Day at Texas.

There’s demonstrated interest in Golden so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he wound up being Pittsburgh’s selection at No. 21 overall. He could go higher, or the Steelers could look to target another position, but Golden is certainly in contention to be Pittsburgh’s selection.

If the Steelers did select Golden, he would be the first receiver the team has taken in the first round since they selected Santonio Holmes 25th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Golden is the second player connected to be the Steelers to have known to accept his invitation to the NFL Draft. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe also reportedly accepted an invitation to attend the draft, and the Steelers took Milroe out to dinner ahead of his Pro Day and he’s been linked to the team a few times during the pre-draft process.