Report: Steelers To Host Syracuse QB Kyle McCord For Pre-Draft Visit Next Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done their due diligence on the quarterback class throughout this process leading up to the draft, including having QB Shedeur Sanders in today for a visit. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Syracuse QB Kyle McCord is also scheduled for a visit sometime next week.

Steelers will visit today in Pittsburgh with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. Next week the Steelers also will host a visit for Syracuse QB Kyle McCord. pic.twitter.com/jrRIY8TS7P — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2025

Sanders was a quarterback that previously had no reported ties to the Steelers throughout this process, and it’s a similar story for McCord. Both were at the Shrine Bowl in January, so there is a chance that some of the scouts spoke with them there. Now Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan will get additional exposure to these prospects.

McCord was the star QB of the East-West Shrine Bowl in January. Our Josh Carney wrote about him standing out as the clear best QB in attendance (with Sanders there for interviews only).

In four college seasons, McCord spent the first three with Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse for his final year. He was the full-time starter in each of the last two seasons. He had easily his best year in 2024 with 391 completions on 592 attempts (66 percent) for 4,779 yards, 34 TDs and 12 INTs. He even received some Heisman votes in the process.

At 6030, 218 pounds McCord is roughly average height for QBs in this class. He has a solid frame with 9 1/2-inch hands. He is a pure pocket passer with negative 142 rushing yards in college with three total rushing TDs.

According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, McCord is the best deep-ball thrower of this class. He completed 37 passes of 20 or more air yards, which led the nation last season.

This will be the 26th of 30 pre-draft visits allowed, not including the local prospects that don’t count against the total. This will also be the fourth quarterback brought in, including Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough. They have also met with Quinn Ewers, Will Howard and Jalen Milroe with some decent exposure to Riley Leonard while at Notre Dame’s Pro Day.

That covers almost all of the bases from the first round all the way down to the later rounds for the Steelers to potentially select a quarterback in the draft two weeks from today.