Report: Steelers To Host Pitt Safety Donovan McMillon For Local Pre-Draft Visit

In just over two weeks, the 2025 NFL Draft will get underway in Green Bay. Over the next two weeks, teams will continue to bring in draft prospects for official pre-draft visits.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that will include Pittsburgh Panthers safety and Pittsburgh-area native Donovan McMillon.

According to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, the Steelers will host McMillon for a pre-draft visit. As a local product, McMillon won’t count against the 30 official visits allowed for the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a 30 visit scheduled with Pitt SAF Donovan McMillon this week, per source. An underrated name to get familiar with in the safety class. 40: 4.44/4.47 (5th)

V: 35” (10th)

Broad: 10’5” (7th)

SS: 4.19s (2nd)

3C: 6.97s (3rd)

Bench: 21 (1st) *rank among… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 8, 2025

The Steelers met with McMillon at the Hula Bowl and have some familiarity with him, as he spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Panthers after transferring from Florida.

After a strong week at the Hula Bowl, McMillon was an injury addition to the East-West Shrine Bowl and had a strong few days in Frisco, Texas, turning some heads before then putting up some impressive testing numbers at Pitt Pro Day.

McMillon was second-team All-ACC selection in 2024 after recording 115 total tackles and an interception. That interception, which came against Kent State, was the lone pick of McMillon’s collegiate career.

Don't blink or you might miss it 👀 Donovan McMillon picks off Kent State for his first career interception @Pitt_FB | @Pitt_ATHLETICS | #H2P pic.twitter.com/QBEpneu3nN — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) August 31, 2024

During his four seasons in college, McMillon totaled 250 total tackles and nine passes defensed and was on the Jim Thorpe Award watch list as the nation’s best defensive back and the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list as the nation’s best defensive player ahead of the 2024 season.

.@Pitt_FB S Donovan McMillon, a late Shrine Bowl add Sunday, is having a strong day. Had a PBU on Texas Tech TE Jalin Conyers in red zone drills, and just now had leaping PBU on Towson TE Carter Runyon. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 28, 2025

At Pitt Pro Day, which had a number of Steelers personnel in attendance, McMillon put up some impressive testing numbers, including a 4.44 40-yard dash, a 35-inch vertical, a 10’5″ broad jump and a 6.97 3-cone.

Based on his testing numbers and measurements, McMillon generated a 9.20 Relative Athletic Score from Kent Lee Platte, which was the 99th-best strong safety RAS out of 1,228 strong safeties.

Donovan McMillon is a SS prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 9.20 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 99 out of 1228 SS from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/zoGwxIJZn0 pic.twitter.com/qsn2QhSPDU — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2025

McMillon is part of a group of safeties that the Steelers have been clearly keeping an eye on during the pre-draft process, which has many believing the Steelers will select a safety in the 2025 NFL Draft later this month.

Steelers Depot will have a scouting report on McMillon in the weeks ahead.