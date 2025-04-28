Report: Steelers Signing Undrafted BYU DT Blake Mangelson

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their initial list of undrafted free agent signings after the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday evening, but that list can be fluid for the first several days following the draft. According to Deseret News’ Jay Drew on X, the Steelers are in process of signing BYU DT Blake Mangelson as an undrafted free agent.

Initially invited to the Minnesota Vikings’ rookie minicamp, Mangelson was then offered a contract by the Steelers, which he has reportedly signed.

“Change of plans: Former BYU defensive tackle Blake Mangelson is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to @EvanTheAgent. Mangelson had agreed to attend the Minnesota Vikings’ minicamp,” Drew wrote.

Change of plans: Former BYU defensive tackle Blake Mangelson is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to @EvanTheAgent. Mangelson had agreed to attend the Minnesota Vikings' minicamp. — Jay Drew (@drewjay) April 28, 2025

Mangelson played four seasons at BYU and had 82 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four passes defensed, and one interception.

Here is a clip of his big man interception from last season via Lee Harvey on X.

Blake Mangelson : 4 tackles & an INT pic.twitter.com/mWUWtt8dDQ — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) September 28, 2024

He received an honorable mention All-Big 12 honors last year and was an Academic All-Big 12 honoree in 2023.

At his Pro Day, Mangelson measured in at 6050, 279 pounds with 33-inch arms. He ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash, put up 22 reps on the bench press, and jumped a 29 1/2-inch vertical.

Mangelson joins seven other UDFAs who have signed with the Steelers since the draft. DT Montravius Adams and DB Ryan Watts were released earlier today to make room for this addition.

This signing will move the Steelers’ offseason roster to 89 players. With International Pathways Program OLB Julius Welschof, there should be space for two more players on the 90-man offseason roster for a total of 91. One of those spots is expected to eventually be filled by QB Aaron Rodgers once he finally decides to sign with the team.