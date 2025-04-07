Report: Steelers Hosting EDGE Shemar Stewart For Pre-Draft Visit

Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart is a busy man this week, as he’ll have five pre-draft visits, including one with the Steelers, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

In addition to the Steelers, Stewart will meet with the Colts, Ravens and Patriots. He is meeting with the Panthers today.

After visiting today with Carolina, Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart will travel to meet with the Colts, Ravens, Patriots & Steelers this week, per source. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 7, 2025

Stewart impressed with his athleticism at the 2025 NFL Combine, running a 4.59 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical jump and 10’11” broad jump at 6050 and 267 pounds.

Despite his impressive testing numbers, there wasn’t a lot of production as a pass-rusher at Texas A&M, as Stewart produced exactly 1.5 sacks in each of three years with the Aggies. He did have six tackles for a loss last season to go along with 31 total tackles and two passes defensed.

Stewart talked to media members that included our Ross McCorkle at the Senior Bowl, and he said that there hasn’t been any talk about him bulking up to potentially be able to play as a five-tech defensive end.

“I don’t think I’m lanky, but I’m not huge,” Stewart said while confirming there have been zero talks about him adding weight coming from NFL teams.

Stewart also said in that interview that he likes to win with power, which he feels is his best asset.

Currently, the Steelers have three talented options at EDGE with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, and the team also brought back Jeremiah Moon. Shemar Stewart has received first-round buzz, and it would certainly be a surprise if he is Pittsburgh’s choice at No. 21 overall. But the team is doing its due diligence by bringing him in for a visit and getting to know him better, so it can’t be ruled out if the Steelers feel as if they’ll be able to get more production out of him than Stewart had in college.

In his scouting report, Tom Mead gave Stewart a second-round grade and praised his power and ability to defend the run.

“Overall, Stewart has good size, with room to add 15-20 pounds of muscle and play strength. He is a good power rusher and has good up-field quickness. His awareness of screens is very good, and he makes the effort to get his hands in throwing lanes. Against the run, he displays the quickness to disrupt in a 1-gap scheme and the technique to stack and shed in a 2-gap scheme.”

It would make more sense for Stewart to wind up with the Steelers if he did add weight, but it remains to be seen if he is open to that. Mike Tomlin kept a close eye on Stewart at the Senior Bowl, as well.

Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart has a great frame. Tomlin seems to be watching him closely on Senior Bowl day 1. pic.twitter.com/6YUa67xUIz — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) January 28, 2025

SMU EDGE Elijah Roberts also appears to be having his visit tomorrow, and Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten and Florida State DL Joshua Farmer were in for visits today, so it should be a busy week for the Steelers as they fit in their remaining pre-draft visits.