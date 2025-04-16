Report: Steelers Have Met With Texas EDGE Barryn Sorrell

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done their due diligence on the EDGE class in the 2025 NFL Draft, hosting Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart and SMU’s Elijah Roberts for pre-draft visits. The team also met with Texas EDGE Barryn Sorrell in person, per The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

Texas ED Barryn Sorrell has met with the Jets, Saints, Steelers, Texans, Bears, Falcons & Patriots in person, source said. Also had a private workout with Buffalo & a virtual with Kansas City. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 16, 2025

It’s likely that meeting took place at his Pro Day. The Steelers had both head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan at Texas Pro Day, and the team met with QB Quinn Ewers ahead of the event. The Steelers likely did the same thing with other prospects, with Sorrell among them.

Sorrell played four years at Texas and registered 15.5 sacks, all of which came within the last three years. In 2024, Sorrell had a career-high six sacks to go along with 44 total tackles and 11 tackles for a loss.

At the NFL Combine, Sorrell measured in at 6032 and 256 pounds with 32 1/4-inch arms while running a 4.68 40-yard dash. He also had a 10’1″ broad jump and a 34″ vertical jump.

Sorrell is expected to be a potential Day 2 or early Day 3 selection, and with the Steelers holding just one third-round pick, it would be a surprise if they addressed EDGE before Day 3. But the Steelers could use another outside linebacker with some pass-rush juice, and their interest in Sorrell and some of the other EDGE rushers in this class makes sense. Sorrell could be an option if he falls into Day 3.

In his scouting report, Jake Brockhoff gave Sorrell a fourth-round grade and compared him to Las Vegas Raiders EDGE rusher Malcolm Koonce.

“All in all, Sorrell has a high ceiling with all the athletic tools to be successful. While he has his issues, there aren’t any that can’t be improved in the NFL. Any team looking to draft him needs to prioritize his development over early results. It might take a year or two for him to refine his game, but he has the tools of a well-rounded defender.”

Even with just six picks this draft, an EDGE could very well wind up being one of them for the Steelers. It’s a position they’ve shown a solid amount of interest in, and developing another pass rusher who can help spell T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith will be important. Barryn Sorrell is a player who can blossom down the line and won’t need to play a lot or be relied on early.

He could be a good developmental selection for the Steelers.