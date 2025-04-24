Report: Steelers Among Teams Open To Trading Down Into Late First, Early Second Round

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the 21st overall pick. By night’s end, there’s no guarantee they still do. For as many rumors as there have been around Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, there’s been nearly as much chatter about the Steelers trading down. SI’s Albert Breer is the latest to suggest it could happen, putting Pittsburgh among a list of teams considering trading down into the late first or even early second round.

“Among the teams that have explored moves down late in the first round, into second round — Broncos, Steelers, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Lions, Chiefs and Eagles,” Breer tweeted Thursday, two hours before the draft. “If someone is looking to come up for a QB from the top of 2, they’ll be able to find a trade partner.”

With only six selections, it makes sense for Pittsburgh to slide down. The reports also suggest the Steelers aren’t all-in on Sanders. If they were, the buzz of them trading down and potentially passing up a franchise quarterback (if their interest is as real as reports suggest) don’t align.

Pittsburgh’s only traded down once this century. In 2001, Kevin Colbert moved the Steelers down three spots from No. 16 to No. 19 and still landed DL Casey Hampton. A similar story could play out in 2025, the team moving down and still addressing defensive line to take advantage of a deep draft class.

The question will be whether or not the team can find a trade partner. More teams want to move down than come up. But with an organization looking to jump up for a quarterback or an offensive tackle, the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs qualify for the latter, the Steelers could break precedent and wait a little longer to make their selection. It might not even come until Friday night.