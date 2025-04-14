Report: Shedeur Sanders To Hold Private Workout For Giants This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the team had him in for a pre-draft visit this week, and there’s been some smoke about Sanders falling in the draft. The New York Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, and they’re going to get one last look at Sanders ahead of next Thursday’s draft, as he’s holding a private workout for a “contingent of officials” from the team in Boulder, Colorado next week per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

ESPN Sources: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders will hold one last private workout Thursday in Boulder, Colorado, for a contingent of officials from the New York Giants. Some final intrigue leading into next week’s NFL Draft in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/Wa9u9dZswI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2025

Sanders is widely ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the draft behind Miami’s Cam Ward, who is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. However, with the Giants and Cleveland Browns, who hold the No. 2 pick, potentially looking elsewhere, there have been rumors that Sanders could slide down the draft board. The Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 overall and the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 overall also could be potential landing spots, but if Sanders gets out of the top three, there’s a chance he could fall to Pittsburgh.

The Giants don’t currently have a long-term quarterback option, with the team signing veterans Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson this offseason. Sanders could be an option for the team at No. 3 as someone to learn behind the two veterans, and he could also get a chance to compete for a starting job despite questions about his NFL readiness.

With Shedeur Sanders’ workout with the Giants and the news that Derek Carr could miss the season with a shoulder injury, the odds of Sanders falling to Pittsburgh have seemingly decreased even since his pre-draft visit with the Steelers last Thursday. While that visit went well in Sanders’ eyes, the Steelers simply might not have the chance to select him.

Quarterback remains a need for the Steelers, especially with the Aaron Rodgers saga continuing to drag on with him having yet to make a decision. While a first-round quarterback has always felt unlikely, Shedeur Sanders falling could change that. If Pittsburgh doesn’t take a quarterback in the first round, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it was a position the team targeted in the third or fourth round with one of their next two selections.

If Shedeur Sanders’ workout on Thursday goes well, he could still be in play for New York. If the Giants do take Sanders, it will leave Pittsburgh with one less first-round option.