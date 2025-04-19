Report: Seahawks ‘Open’ To Trading QB Sam Howell, Interest From Multiple Teams

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have their eyes set on the 2025 draft class and remain hopeful to sign QB Aaron Rodgers, there’s another veteran who could be in play. The Seattle Seahawks have placed QB Sam Howell on the trade block, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson.

Per their report:

“The Seahawks are open to trading Sam Howell and have received inquiries from teams interested in acquiring their backup quarterback, sources have told ESPN.”

Part of a historically bad 2022 draft class, Howell lasted until the fifth round when the Washington Commanders made him the 144th overall pick. He started all 17 games in 2023 but struggled, throwing as many interceptions as touchdowns, 21 apiece. A pass-happy team and poor offensive line did him no favors, sacked a league-high 65 times as the Commanders floundered to a 4-13 finish.

Shortly before drafting Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall in 2024, Washington traded Howell to Seattle. The Commanders sent Howell, a fourth, and sixth-rounder to the Seahawks for third and fifth-round selections.

Howell spent the season backing up Geno Smith in Seattle. He appeared in two games, going 5-of-14 for 24 yards and an interception. Even across just 25 snaps, he was sacked four times.

Pittsburgh did extensive homework on Howell as part of their search for a quarterback in 2022. He was one of six quarterbacks to visit the Steelers for a pre-draft visit and the team held a formal meeting with him at the Combine. The team also heavily attended his Pro Day, though the personnel members are largely gone. GM Kevin Colbert, OC Matt Canada and Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt all made the trip. None are with the team in their current roles.

Ultimately, Pittsburgh stayed local and selected Pitt Panthers QB Kenny Pickett as the first quarterback selected in the draft.

It’s also interesting that Howell had a pre-draft visit with the Atlanta Falcons when Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith served as the Falcons head coach. Smith also attended Howell’s Pro Day workout, though it’s worth noting Smith is a North Carolina grad. The Falcons selected Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder in the third round instead.

In 2023, Howell fired three touchdowns against Smith’s Falcons in a 24-16 Washington win. Prior to the game, Smith praised Howell’s toughness.

“I think Sam Howell has done a good job in there,” Smith said at the time. “You know what the numbers are. He’s tougher than hell. I think he’s very accurate, but he’ll sit in there. You have to respect that.”

While Howell’s value is minimal, he’s still just 24 years old and has experience with dots to connect back to Pittsburgh. Still on a cheap rookie contract, he could be of interest to the Steelers for a late and possibly conditional pick. His career has been poor but there’s apparently some NFL interest. We’ll see if Pittsburgh is among the teams giving Seahawks’ GM John Schneider a call.