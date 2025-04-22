Report: Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins Had Visit With Steelers

As last-minute draft news, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a visit with Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins, per the ML Football Twitter/X account.

Pittsburgh is one of several teams Collins reportedly met with, joining the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers.

Exclusive: Notre Dame standout wide receiver Beaux Collins had a visit with the Pittsburgh #Steelers, league sources tell @_MLFootball. Sources says, Collins also visited with the Chicago #Bears and Los Angeles #Chargers.@beaux_collins, 22, is 6-foot-3, 205 pounds. pic.twitter.com/GjpE4ZHwnv — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 22, 2025

This reportedly was not a pre-draft “30” visit which tracks considering the team’s list of 30 non-local visitors has been announced, though it’s not entirely clear the nature of the visit.

Measuring in at 6030 and 198 pounds, Collins brings good size. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.55 40 but impressed with a 38-inch vertical and 10’10” broad jump, once making college analyst Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks” list because of his leaping ability.

A four-star recruit who initially followed high school QB DJ Uiagalelei to Clemson, Collins transferred to Notre Dame for the 2024 season. He notched 41 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns with the Fighting Irish.

Our scouting report noted Collins’ ability to throttle down and drop his hips, creating separation underneath. His ability to change tempo mid-route made him effective in the short and intermediate passing game and he also brings quality starting experience. Negatively, we noted a lack of speed to stack corners vertically, too many drops, and a checkered injury history working against him. Our report concluded:

“Overall, Beaux Collins isn’t as rigid and linear as some receivers with his build. But he’s not nearly as dynamic as others, either. There’s moderate value as an underneath receiver if he can clean up drops. A lack of special teams value will also hurt him trying to carve out a role at the next level.”

We compared him to Geronimo Allison and gave him a high undrafted grade.

Pittsburgh could consider Collins in the sixth or seventh round or possibly as an undrafted free agent. Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Arthur Smith, and several other members of the Steelers’ front office attended Notre Dame Pro Day, getting eyes on Collins and the rest of the program’s 2025 prospects.