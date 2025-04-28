Report: Browns Signing WR Diontae Johnson

The Cleveland Browns are signing WR Diontae Johnson, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

The #Browns are signing veteran WR Diontae Johnson, sources say. Cleveland brought the former #Steelers and #Ravens pass catcher in for a visit today, and the sides then agreed to a deal. Back to the AFC North for Johnson. pic.twitter.com/NZIsQqUZiZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 28, 2025

Johnson visited Cleveland earlier today. The Browns will be his third AFC North team after he spent five seasons with the Steelers to begin his career, and also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens last season.

He had a promising start to his career with the Steelers, including a career-high 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. But he was traded to the Carolina Panthers last offseason in exchange for a pick swap and CB Donte Jackson. He lasted seven games with the Panthers before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens, but he was released by the Ravens late in the season and latched on with the Houston Texans. He played one game with the Texans in the regular season and also had a 12-yard reception in their playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers, before being released after the game.

In all, he totaled 33 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns last season. The Browns hope that Johnson can regain some of his prior form and be a solid weapon for whoever their quarterback is. The team has veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and also drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Deshaun Watson is also on the roster, but his availability for the 2025 season is in doubt due to an Achilles injury.

Johnson has 424 receptions for 4,738 yards and 12 touchdowns for his career. He was originally a third-round pick by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Toledo.

Contract terms have not been disclosed for Johnson, but he won’t be eligible for a compensatory pick as he signed the Monday after the 2025 NFL Draft. After the Texans released Johnson, he re-signed with Baltimore, which likely held hopes of landing a compensatory pick if he signed elsewhere. Due to the timing of the deal, though, Baltimore won’t receive a pick for Johnson.

It also means he’ll face the Steelers twice a year with the Browns. He only played the team once with Baltimore last season as he was away from the team ahead of the second game. For Diontae Johnson, keeping his composure will be key to his returning to form, and the Browns are banking on him being a reliable weapon in an offense that needs receiver help for whoever their quarterback will be.