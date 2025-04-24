Rapoport: Titans Take Veteran WR Tyler Lockett Off Board, Agree To 1-Year Deal

Though the door seemed shut on the Pittsburgh Steelers adding a veteran receiver before the draft, Tyler Lockett is officially off the board. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Lockett is signing a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Tennessee Titans.

Former #Seahawks legend Tyler Lockett is signing with the #Titans on a 1-year, $4M deal with a chance to get to $6M. pic.twitter.com/88kPbs8HD8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2025

Lockett was viewed as an early offseason candidate to be in play for Pittsburgh, especially as Russell Wilson at least had a chance to return to the Steelers. The two were long-time teammates in Seattle and Wilson had consistently praised Lockett, including tweeting words of encouragement after the Seahawks’ released him in early March.

A strong route runner with a consistent and durable career. In ten years with Seattle, Lockett amassed 661 receptions for over 8,500 yards and 61 touchdowns. That included four-straight 1,000-yard seasons, a Pro Bowl, and All-Pro selection.

Turning 33 in September, Lockett saw his offensive role reduced last season as Jaxon Smith-Njibga had a breakout season. The writing was on the wall for Seattle to move on as the Seahawks turned over its quarterback room, trading DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh and parting with Lockett.

As George Pickens trade rumors swirl, the idea of Pittsburgh targeting a veteran should he been dealt would’ve picked up. But if that’s a route the Steelers ultimately pursue, and there’s certainly no guarantee Pickens is moved, Lockett won’t be the team’s answer. In that scenario, Pittsburgh would likely draft a rookie and possibly add a veteran later this offseason. If not, the Steelers’ top-five receivers currently consist of Metcalf, Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, and Ben Skowronek.

In Tennessee, Lockett could start opposite of Calvin Ridley. The Titans are also likely to explore options in the draft, which begins Thursday night at 8 PM/EST.