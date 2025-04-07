Rapoport: Steelers Will ‘Likely’ Draft Quarterback If Aaron Rodgers Continues To Put Off Decision

While their 2025 season will ultimately hinge on the decision of Aaron Rodgers, the timing of his decision could have an effect on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft plans. The pre-draft process has made it quite clear that the Steelers are doing their homework on quarterbacks, and it seems like that they will put all of that work to use in the upcoming NFL Draft.
“If Aaron Rodgers is gonna play football in 2025, it is going to be for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Would not be surprised if there was an announcement from him over the next couple weeks. It has to be theoretically before the draft, because if the Steelers don’t get an answer by late April, they will likely draft a quarterback.” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Monday via Good Morning Football. “In fact, they may draft a quarterback anyway.”
Rodgers’ decision (or lack thereof) could increase the Steelers’ level of urgency to take a quarterback early, though it seems likely they will draft one at some point regardless. This shouldn’t be a surprise as team president Art Rooney II said at the beginning of the offseason that they will look for a quarterback this year or next in the draft. Unless they are really pleased with a 2025 rookie, I don’t see why that can’t be this year and next.
The Steelers have hosted Tyler Shough and Jaxson Dart for pre-draft visits so far, and they have also met with Quinn Ewers, Jalen Milroe and Will Howard on the Pro Day trail. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a couple more pre-draft visits at the position to round out their top-30 list.
According to Rapoport, the Steelers are on a short list of teams that have spent the most time with Dart throughout the process. There have also been reports that they love Milroe and are targeting him in the first round.
Milroe was invited to attend the first round of the draft, indicating that the league thinks he will be taken on Day 1. One of those two will likely make it to the Steelers at No. 21. Could they pull the trigger on one of them if that’s the case?
If the Tennessee Titans do the expected and take Cam Ward at No. 1 overall, then all eyes will be on the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants to see if Shedeur Sanders goes early. If he makes it past both of them, the next several teams that potentially could draft a quarterback early would be the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, New Orleans Saints at No. 9, Indianapolis Colts at No. 14, Seattle Seahawks at No. 18, and finally the Steelers at No. 21.
Ideally, Rodgers will sign prior to the draft and lower the level of urgency to take one early. My preference would be that the Steelers wait until the third or fourth round to draft a quarterback and gear up to take one in the first round next year. I’d much rather have Rodgers and take a swing on a Will Howard in the third round than still have questions about Rodgers and reach for Dart or Milroe in the first.