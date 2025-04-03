Quarterback Market Gets Thinner With Patriots Trading Joe Milton III To Cowboys

The quarterback market continues to have some movement in the NFL, as former sixth-round pick and trendy quarterback Joe Milton III finds himself on the move.

Milton, who was connected to the Pittsburgh Steelers at times this offseason as a possible buy-low quarterback option, was reportedly traded from the New England Patriots to the Dallas Cowboys Thursday morning, as the Cowboys addressed their backup QB position behind Dak Prescott with an intriguing talent.

According to The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini, Milton is on the move to the Cowboys, along with a seven-rounder for a fifth-rounder.

The Patriots are trading QB Joe Milton III and a seventh-round pick to Dallas in exchange for a fifth rounder, per source. Milton drew interest from multiple teams but ends up with the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/pCfDbcWsTy — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 3, 2025

Milton impressed in the Week 18 start he made last season for New England, completing 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown. He added a rushing touchdown in the game, too.

Prior to being traded to the Cowboys, Milton was speculated about as a possible option for the Steelers, due to his size, mobility and strong right arm, which he displayed in the 2024 season finale in the win over the Buffalo Bills.

He was a QB the Steelers paid close attention to at the 2024 Senior Bowl as well, but ultimately they seemingly never showed much interest after that. Now he’s off to Dallas to back up Prescott after the Cowboys lost Cooper Rush to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

Milton became expendable after the Patriots signed former Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs as a free agent to back up second-year quarterback Drake Maye under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, the Patriots granted Milton permission to seek a trade, leading to his move.

My understanding is the #Patriots recently gave QB Joe Milton III permission to seek a trade and the #Cowboys were the team that showed the most interest from the start. A deal has been in the works for a number of weeks now, and finally got done early this morning. https://t.co/kNDFPA4yem — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 3, 2025

During his 2023 season at Tennessee, Milton threw for 2,813 Yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, and added 78 carries for 299 yards and seven touchdowns, earning a Senior Bowl invite.