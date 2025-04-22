QB Forecast: Analyst Likes Jaxson Dart Over Shedeur Sanders For Steelers Due To AFC North Weather

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers take a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 draft? With only a few days until the draft kicks off, that seems plausible. Shedeur Sanders has been getting the most buzz in association with the Steelers. However, if Sanders doesn’t make it to their pick at 21, maybe they’ll considers someone else, like Jaxson Dart. CBS Sports analyst Mike Renner had the Steelers picking Dart over Sanders in a recent mock draft.

“We haven’t had Shedeur come off the board, but the arm strength is tipping the scales here towards Jaxson Dart, in my opinion,” Renner said recently on his Pushing the Pile podcast. “If you’re the New Orleans Saints and you’re playing in a dome, you’re playing in the south, I would have Shedeur over Dart.

“But this is the AFC North. You’re outside eight games a year. More than that, you’re outside for all eight of your home games, and then six more games in that division in the North.”

It would be interesting if the Steelers drafted Dart with Sanders still available. Most reports indicate that Mike Tomlin and the Steelers love Sanders. Sanders himself even said that he felt like he had a great meeting with the team in Pittsburgh.

It’s also been reported that the Steelers have a first-round grade on Dart. That might make their decision tough if both quarterbacks are available. However, using weather as a factor to separate them feels a little strange. Sanders played outside in Colorado for the past two seasons. He’s no stranger to difficult weather conditions.

“It ain’t the same. You don’t play in December; you do in the NFL,” Renner said. “You play four of them. So, Jaxson Dart to me, the arm strength tips the scales.”

It’s true that Sanders didn’t play much football when the weather was at its worst in Colorado. However, it wasn’t like conditions were always perfect for him. He’s got experience playing in the cold.

According to World Weather Info, it was around 40 degrees Fahrenheit on Nov. 29, 2024. That was Colorado’s last home game of the season. In that game, Sanders completed 34 of his 41 passes for 438 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Things might get a little uglier in the AFC North, but Sanders hasn’t let the elements bother him too much before.

Some pocket movement magic ➡️ Wester TD.#Big12FB | 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/lPGoc5Tu07 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 29, 2024

Also, Dart played his last three years of college football at the University of Mississippi. He might have an issue adjusting to the weather in the AFC North. While his arm is stronger than Sanders’, he still has issues as a prospect. Despite his lack of an elite trait, Sanders might be a better choice in the first round.

Although both players are likely going to be projects, Sanders seems more ready to play now. For the Steelers, who want to win now and currently have Mason Rudolph atop their quarterback depth chart, that might be what matters most. There’s no guarantee either player makes it to 21, though.