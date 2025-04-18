Potential Steelers QB Target Jaxson Dart Backs Out Of Attending NFL Draft

After originally accepting the NFL’s invitation, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart will not attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay next Thursday. The league sent out a revised list of attendees with Dart’s name removed from the list.

Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams also won’t be making the trip. Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston has received an invite and will attend after being left off the NFL’s initial list.

NFL sends out an updated list of prospects set to attend the draft next week in Green Bay. Looks like QB Jaxson Dart has backed out pic.twitter.com/6QNSTn3yG2 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 18, 2025

The only quarterbacks who will attend the draft are Miami (FL)’s Cam Ward and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders had previously said he wouldn’t attend the event even if invited, choosing to stay at home with friends and family.

It’s not clear why Dart is pulling out of the event. Possibly due to a family-related reason or personal decision to watch the draft at home. However, it could also be viewed as a sign he’s less likely to be a first-round pick than initially thought, and staying home avoids the awkwardness of a long night in the NFL’s green room.

Beyond Ward going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, there’s plenty of uncertainty about where the rest of the top quarterbacks will land. Sanders was once viewed as a top-five lock but may slip in the first round, potentially to Pittsburgh at No. 21. Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, and Louisville’s Tyler Shough also have questions about their landing spot.

Pittsburgh has taken a look at nearly all the top quarterbacks of the 2025 NFL Draft Class with the exception of Ward, the consensus top pick. Sanders, Dart, Shough, and Syracuse’s Kyle McCord came in for pre-draft visits while Mike Tomlin attended the Pro Days of Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Ohio State’s Will Howard, and Milroe.

The Steelers seem likely to come away from the draft with a quarterback. But guessing who and what round that will take place are much more difficult questions.