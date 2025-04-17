Shedeur Sanders’ Meeting With Pittsburgh ‘Didn’t Go Well,’ Says Insider: ‘Won’t Be A Steeler’

Shedeur Sanders called his pre-draft visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers a “10.” NFL insider Aaron Wilson hears the team felt differently. Offering a quick nugget on how Sanders’ April 10 meeting with the Steelers went, Wilson suggested Sanders won’t be on Pittsburgh’s short list of first-round options.

“I’ve heard he will not be a Pittsburgh Steeler,” Wilson said Wednesday on Texans Today by Chat Sports. “I heard that meeting did not go well. And that wasn’t from someone telling me that, and this is always the assumption, because someone is trying to affect these boards.”

In other words, Wilson is clarifying he doesn’t believe the information was told to him in an attempt to intentionally hurt Sanders’ stock and cause him fall down draft boards and into Pittsburgh’s lap at No. 21.

Wilson’s report runs counter to draft analyst one by Todd McShay, who recently indicated that Mike Tomlin “loved” Sanders.

Once viewed as a top-five selection, Sanders’ visit is the most surprising one Pittsburgh held this cycle. But it suggests Sanders is in for a draft day slide and could get past even the quarterback-needy New Orleans Saints at No. 9. The Steelers have done their homework on all the top quarterbacks in this class.

Speaking with Kay Adams shortly after his visit, Sanders had nothing but positive things to say.

“I enjoyed my time here in Pittsburgh,” he said. “I think I connected with all the coaches, and it was real fun.”

This is peak lying season, and someone here isn’t correct. Determining whether it’s Wilson or McShay is tough to do, though Wilson holds the edge as a respected and often accurate news breaker.

Shedeur Sanders also admitted he’s honest and candid during these meetings. An approach that will offend some teams but also make sure he goes to the right team, one that embraces his personality and blunt style.

If Sanders is selected before No. 21, we’ll never truly know how Pittsburgh felt about him. But if he slips to the Steelers’ pick, we’ll find out. Either Pittsburgh will make him its selection and put their hope in him being the future of the franchise or pivot to another position, or another quarterback, proving Wilson’s report credible and correct.