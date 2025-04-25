Pittsburgh Steelers Select Oregon DL Derrick Harmon In First Round Of 2025 NFL Draft

With the 21st pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Oregon DL Derrick Harmon. One of the most popular first-round picks for Pittsburgh this draft cycle, Harmon serves as an immediate upgrade to a Steelers defensive line that was among the team’s biggest needs. And in the end, the Steelers pass on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders at No. 21.

After allowing 299 rushing yards in their playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens, boosting Pittsburgh’s front was critical. Harmon could take the place of Larry Ogunjobi as a base defensive end while rotating behind Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton in sub-packages.

Built like a prototypical Steelers’ defensive end, one who has drawn comparisons to Heyward, Harmon could be the seven-time Pro Bowler’s eventual successor. At the Combine, Harmon checked in at 6044, 313 pounds with long 34 3/8-inch arms. He impressed on the field with a 4.95 40-yard dash while looking solid during on-field drills.

A Detroit native, Derrick Harmon played rotational snaps across three seasons with Michigan State while getting his weight down from a peak of 350 pounds. Transferring to Oregon led to a breakout 2024 season, finishing with single-season bests in tackles (45), tackles for loss (11), sacks (five), pass deflections (four), and forced fumbles (two).

He is the second-straight Steelers first-round selection who did not have Mike Tomlin or Omar Khan attend his Pro Day. The duo skipped his Oregon workout, though it appears Harmon did little if anything, and the Steelers brought him in for a pre-draft visit on April 9 instead.

Late rumors about a poor medical, citing a shoulder injury, didn’t deter Pittsburgh from making him the pick.

Our scouting report spoke well of Harmon’s well-rounded game against the run and pass. He shows strength and the ability to stack and shed in the run game with front versatility, playing up and down the line, and an arsenal of moves as a pass rusher. Negatively, we noted a lack of twitch and need to finish plays, missing too many tackles and would-be sacks. We concluded:

“Derrick Harmon is a well-rounded interior rush player with the experience and skill set to play base 3-4 end. Those types of guys aren’t the easiest to find and project, especially for someone with Harmon’s higher-end traits. He’s a solid fit for a team like Pittsburgh, which could be looking for an eventual Cam Heyward replacement. He has two years left on his deal, and the Steelers drafted Heyward two years before they needed him.”

We gave him a first-round grade with a comparison to Leonard Williams.

He’s the first defensive lineman drafted in the first round by the Steelers since Heyward in 2011.

Harmon has a chance to start as a rookie in Pittsburgh’s base 3-4 system while seeing substantial snaps in sub-packages. He’ll compete with offseason addition Daniel Ekuale for the chance with the Steelers hoping Harmon cracks the lineup sooner than later.

